Quinton de Kock's 90 powers SA to massive win

South Africa 213 for 4 (de Kock 90, Ferreira 30*, Varun 2-29) beat India 162 (Tilak 62, Baartman 4-24, Jaansen 2-25, Ngidi 2-26, Sipamla 2-46) by 51 runs

If India defied losing the toss and getting the worst of the conditions, theoretically, in Cuttack, South Africa did the same in New Chandigarh to come roaring back into the T20I series, which is now locked 1-1 with three matches to go.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav noted at the toss that the outfield was already dewy when the players were going through their pre-match warm-ups. It was a no-brainer to chase. But Quinton de Kock put India under pressure with a 46-ball 90 studded with seven sixes, and Donovan Ferreira finished brilliantly with an unbeaten 16-ball 30, taking South Africa to an imposing total of 213 for 4.

Imposing, but not dew-proof; certainly not given how India's bowlers had struggled with the conditions and bowled 15 wides -- including seven in one Arshdeep Singh over -- and 13 full-tosses.

But the dew never got a chance to test South Africa, as their new-ball bowlers made the best possible use of early movement to take three wickets in the first four overs. These included the Test-match-style dismissals of both India openers.

It was all steeply uphill from 32 for 3, and India never really challenged the visitors, with Tilak Varma 's 34-ball 62 standing out for its fluency and enterprise on a difficult night for his team. South Africa bowled India out with five balls still remaining, with Ottneil Baartman hastening their end with three wickets in the 19th over.