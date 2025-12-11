Matches (11)
RESULT
2nd T20I (N), New Chandigarh, December 11, 2025, South Africa tour of India
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
213/4
India FlagIndia
(19.1/20 ov, T:214) 162

South Africa won by 51 runs

Player Of The Match
90 (46) & 2 catches
Cricinfo's MVP
133.05 ptsImpact List
quinton-de-kock
Report

Quinton de Kock's 90 powers SA to massive win

Chasing 214, India lost their last five wickets for just five runs and succumbed to a 51-run defeat

Karthik Krishnaswamy
11-Dec-2025 • 4 hrs ago
Quinton de Kock's 90 from 46 deliveries lay the foundation, India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I, New Chandigarh, December 11, 2025

Quinton de Kock's 90 from 46 deliveries helped South Africa to a 200-plus total  •  BCCI

South Africa 213 for 4 (de Kock 90, Ferreira 30*, Varun 2-29) beat India 162 (Tilak 62, Baartman 4-24, Jaansen 2-25, Ngidi 2-26, Sipamla 2-46) by 51 runs
If India defied losing the toss and getting the worst of the conditions, theoretically, in Cuttack, South Africa did the same in New Chandigarh to come roaring back into the T20I series, which is now locked 1-1 with three matches to go.
India captain Suryakumar Yadav noted at the toss that the outfield was already dewy when the players were going through their pre-match warm-ups. It was a no-brainer to chase. But Quinton de Kock put India under pressure with a 46-ball 90 studded with seven sixes, and Donovan Ferreira finished brilliantly with an unbeaten 16-ball 30, taking South Africa to an imposing total of 213 for 4.
Imposing, but not dew-proof; certainly not given how India's bowlers had struggled with the conditions and bowled 15 wides -- including seven in one Arshdeep Singh over -- and 13 full-tosses.
But the dew never got a chance to test South Africa, as their new-ball bowlers made the best possible use of early movement to take three wickets in the first four overs. These included the Test-match-style dismissals of both India openers.
It was all steeply uphill from 32 for 3, and India never really challenged the visitors, with Tilak Varma's 34-ball 62 standing out for its fluency and enterprise on a difficult night for his team. South Africa bowled India out with five balls still remaining, with Ottneil Baartman hastening their end with three wickets in the 19th over.
More to follow…
Karthik Krishnaswamy is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
SA 100%
SAIND
100%50%100%SA InningsIND Innings

Over 20 • IND 162/10

Tilak Varma c Markram b Ngidi 62 (34b 2x4 5x6 76m) SR: 182.35
W
South Africa won by 51 runs
India Innings
Player NameRB
Abhishek Sharma
caught178
Shubman Gill
caught01
AR Patel
caught2121
SA Yadav
caught54
NT Tilak Varma
caught6234
HH Pandya
caught2023
JM Sharma
caught2717
S Dube
bowled12
Arshdeep Singh
caught43
CV Varun
caught02
JJ Bumrah
not out00
Extras(b 3, lb 1, w 1)
Total162(10 wkts; 19.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>