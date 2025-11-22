Live: Welcome to Test cricket, Guwahati

Guwahati is the newest Test venue in India, but not sure people are too excited about it. It sounds and looks like a Ranji Trophy match in Delhi because there is a very small crowd in. On a Saturday. It is about the number you get for a Ranji game in traditional Test centres.

It is a disappointing change from the well-attended Eden Gardens Test last week, but you can't really blame the people of Guwahati. As with most vanity projects, this is a stadium built outside the city, which makes it difficult for people to get there. Guwahati does have a ground in the city, but it not used for high-profile matches anymore. A little like Nagpur, which gave up the beautiful city ground for a lifeless big stadium where Test cricket is played to empty stands. The less we talk about Pune the better. not only does it seem closer to Mumbai than to Pune, it also has only one toilet in the whole stadium.