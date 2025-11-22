Live: Welcome to Test cricket, Guwahati

Live
Live: Welcome to Test cricket, GuwahatiBy Sidharth Monga
South Africa's hour
We have had an hour's play, during which Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have tested the batters but South Africa have gone through it without losing a wicket. Twelve overs bowled, 15 errors induced, one of them dropped, three lovely shots, but a lot of caution also. Nitish Kumar Reddy has bowled one innocuous over before being taken off immediately. Can see spin coming on soon. South Africa 34 for 0.
An observation from the ground from Karthik Krishnaswamy:
Right from the start, Siraj has had only two slips and a gully against Rickelton, and a short midwicket. In the 12th over, Rickelton squirts one off the edge through that second slip-gully gap. What's a captain to do? The extra leg-side fielder had allowed Siraj to bowl a straighter line and habituate Rickelton into playing at everything. That might not have happened, and the edge might not have come about, if he'd had a third slip all along.
Markram dropped by Rahul
A lovely, old-fashioned start to the Test. There has been some help for the fast bowlers, enough to draw 11 false shots in 6.2 overs. Enough to keep Aiden Markram on nought for 16 balls. A moment after he finally punches Jasprit Bumrah for four, Bumrah draws a healthy outside edge with an outswinger, but the ball keeps getting big on KL Rahul at second slip. It spills out. Markram survives on. 4. South Africa 16 for 0. They are in no hurry to attack the bowlers unlike Kolkata, where they seemed to have decided they needed to get whatever they could before the eventual wicket-taking delivery arrived.
2
2
Hardly any crowd
Guwahati is the newest Test venue in India, but not sure people are too excited about it. It sounds and looks like a Ranji Trophy match in Delhi because there is a very small crowd in. On a Saturday. It is about the number you get for a Ranji game in traditional Test centres.
It is a disappointing change from the well-attended Eden Gardens Test last week, but you can't really blame the people of Guwahati. As with most vanity projects, this is a stadium built outside the city, which makes it difficult for people to get there. Guwahati does have a ground in the city, but it not used for high-profile matches anymore. A little like Nagpur, which gave up the beautiful city ground for a lifeless big stadium where Test cricket is played to empty stands. The less we talk about Pune the better. not only does it seem closer to Mumbai than to Pune, it also has only one toilet in the whole stadium.
2
1
1
8
Bumrah, Siraj start us off
As expected, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj get the Test going with the new ball. There is decent carry and swing on offer. No signs of uneven bounce. We have had two sets of four byes. One from each bowler. All going against poor Rishabh Pant's name. South Africa 9 for 0 after two overs.
India lose toss again, Reddy replaces Axar
India's 38th Test captain, Rishabh Pant, failed to bring any change in luck at the toss as South Africa decided to bat first without batting an eyelid. South Africa, holder of the unassailable series lead 1-0, made one change to their XI, bringing in spin allrounder Senuram Muthusamy for Corbin Bosch. That means Wiaan Mulder retained his place, but the team sheet slated him to bat lower in the order. With Kagiso Rabada ruled out, Mulder was also the second quick.
India's selection task was not as straightforward. They were missing regular captain Shubman Gill, but they felt the need to balance out the number of left-hand batters in the line-up. The last Test was the first time they played six of them. A direct swap between B Sai Sudharsan and Gill would have made it seven so they also brought in Nitish Kumar Reddy, a seam-bowling allrounder with a Test century in Australia to his name, for spin-bowling allrounder Axar Patel.
This Test was also a debut for Guwahati, now the eastern-most Test venue in India. With only one time zone in India, it gets dark in Guwahati fairly early, which meant play was scheduled to start at 9am.
South Africa 1 Aiden Markram, 2 Ryan Rickelton, 3 Tristan Stubbs, 4 Tony de Zorzi, 5 Temba Bavuma (capt.), 6 Kyle Verreynne (wk), 7 Wiaan Mulder, 8 Senuran Muthusamy, 9 Marco Jansen, 10 Simon Harmer, 11 Keshav Maharaj
India 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 KL Rahul, 3 B Sai Sudharsan, 4 Dhruv Jurel, 5 Rishabh Pant (capt. & wk), 6 Nitish Kumar Reddy, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Mohammed Siraj
3
5
1
1
Do South Africa retain the XI?
South Africa are much more settled than India, but there might be temptation to look at Wiaan Mulder's role. One alternative for him is a spin allrounder in Senuram Mthusamy, which can push Tristan Stubbs up to No. 3. Or they could even bring a specialist batter in Dewald Brevis. The toss is not far.
1
1
2
What do India do with their team?
India have a problem with Shubman Gill missing this Test. It is not as simple as bringing in B Sai Sudharsan for Gill because that will make it seven left-hand batters in the XI, and Simon Harmer, an offspinner, has been on fire. The only other right-hand "batter" in the squad in Nitish Kumar Reddy. Will they be so worried about the left-hand batters that they play Reddy ahead of one of the four spinners?
From indication at the nets, it seems Axar Patel might miss out, making way for Sudharsan and Reddy. We will know soon what they finally decide. Or will they just once again drop Kuldeep Yadav, their go-to solution for every problem?
1
1
4
The earliest Test morning of all
A Test match morning. If you are just waking up on the west coast of India, remember that it has been bright for hours already in Guwahati. This Test will start earlier than the usual 9.30am starts in India. We will take tea at 11am, which is the start time for Tests in the English summer. The first session break will be just 20 minutes. Then lunch for 40 minutes, starting 1.40pm. That's an acceptable time for lunch. Light will fade quickly after 3.30-4pm.
Weather is set fair. India need to win to draw this series. South Africa need a draw or a win for their first series win in India since 2000. India are missing Shubman Gill, South Africa don't have the services of Kagiso Rabada. It's all set up for a dramatic Test. Let's get rolling then.
1