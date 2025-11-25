Jansen and Harmer take South Africa closer to 2-0 sweep of India

India 201 and 27 for 2 (Jaiswal 13, Harmer 1-1) need another 522 runs to beat South Africa 489 and 260 for 5 dec (Stubbs 94, Jadeja 4-64)
South Africa
ensured their first series win in India in 25 years by building on their lead for nearly five hours. While the declaration, setting India
more than they have ever been set at home, seemed a touch conservative, the visitors went to stumps needing eight wickets on the final day to take away all 12 WTC points
from this Test and consign India to their second whitewash at home
in 12 months after 12 years of spotless series record.
As it often happens in such match situations, the same pitch that South Africa batted on, looking untroubled for 70.3 overs, began to look unplayable in the 15.5 India got to play. Marco Jansen didn't even bother with swing and seam, and began to bounce Yashasvi Jaiswal before getting him out on the cut shot. Simon Harmer, who has out-bowled the home spinners, continued his dream series
with a dream offbreak to bowl KL Rahul through the gate, and came desperately close to getting B Sai Sudharsan out lbw.
The day began with curiosity around how much South Africa valued the 12 full points from this match vis-a-vis ensuring they give India no chance to threaten their series lead
. Turns out they were in no mood for adventure. Especially as the ball started to turn more consistently in the first session of the fourth day than it had done at any point before. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar got long spells in. Jadeja got Ryan Rickelton caught at extra cover, but then India did what they have struggled to do all Test: get wickets on defensive shots. Jadeja beat Aiden Markram's outside edge and hit the off stump, Washington got one to bite at Temba Bavuma's glove and settle in the hands of backward short leg.
As three wickets fell for 18 runs, South Africa remained slightly cautious. Tristan Stubbs
and Tony de Zorzi
, though, managed to keep the threat of spin out with their sweeps and reverse sweeps. After Rishabh Pant missed a stumping off Stubbs, the No. 3 batter limited his options to just the sweeps whenever he wanted to force the pace.
Stubbs and de Zorzi added 101 for the fourth wicket, 41 of those in sweeps and reverse sweeps. Like Stubbs in the first innings, de Zorzi fell one short of a fifty, beaten on the sweep for a change. It was mid-afternoon and South Africa led by 466, but they still continued to bat at normal pace.