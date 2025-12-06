Matches (30)
Live
3rd ODI (D/N), Visakhapatnam, December 06, 2025, South Africa tour of India
PrevNext
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
270
India FlagIndia
(36.5/50 ov, T:271) 224/1

India need 47 runs in 79 balls.

Current RR: 6.08
 • Required RR: 3.56
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 31/0 (6.20)
Live
Report

India finally win a toss and replace Washington with Tilak

South Africa had to bring in Rickelton and Baartman due to injuries to Burger and de Zorzi

Sidharth Monga
Sidharth Monga
06-Dec-2025 • 7 hrs ago
3:38

ten Doeschate: A different start time could bring down dew effect

KL Rahul took to tossing the coin with his left hand, and finally India won their first toss in 21 ODIs, their first since the 2023 World Cup semi-final in Mumbai. It was no surprise that India chose to field in the series decider although Rahul did say dew came in later during practice in Visakhapatnam than in Ranchi and Raipur.
India strengthened their batting with the introduction of Tilak Varma at the expense of Washington Sundar, who bowled only seven overs in the two ODIs. It leaves India with no sixth option with the ball.
South Africa, looking for a rare double of Test and ODI series wins on a single tour of India, were forced to make two changes. They lost Nandre Burger and Tony de Zorzi to hamstring injuries during the second ODI. Ryan Rickelton and Ottneil Baartman replaced them.
India 1 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 2 Rohit Sharma, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 5 KL Rahul (capt. & wk), 6 Tilak Varma, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Harshit Rana, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Prasidh Krishna
South Africa 1 Ryan Rickelton, 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Temba Bavuma (capt.), 4 Matthew Breetzke, 5 Aiden Markram, 6 Dewald Brevis, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Corbin Bosch, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 10 Lungi Ngidi, 11 Ottneil Baartman
IndiaSouth AfricaIndia vs South AfricaSouth Africa tour of India

Sidharth Monga is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo

India Innings
Player NameRB
YBK Jaiswal
not out101115
RG Sharma
caught7573
V Kohli
not out3533
Extras(lb 1, w 12)
Total224(1 wkt; 36.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>