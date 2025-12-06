India finally win a toss and replace Washington with Tilak
South Africa had to bring in Rickelton and Baartman due to injuries to Burger and de Zorzi
Sidharth Monga is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo
|Player Name
|R
|B
|not out
|101
|115
|caught
|75
|73
|not out
|35
|33
|Extras
|(lb 1, w 12)
|Total
|224(1 wkt; 36.5 ovs)