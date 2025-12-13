India under pressure as South Africa keep pushing them into corners

Big picture - India under rare pressure

While it might be prudent to ignore the meltdown the country went into at just the third loss in a year in a fickle format, India will need to address issues. Was the reason behind promoting a spin disruptor, Axar Patel, against high pace a good one? What does Suryakumar Yadav need to do to get some runs? How do they get Marco Jansen out of their hair?

From stunning India in the Tests to taking the ODI series to a decider to putting the hosts under pressure in T20Is, South Africa are having an unbelievable tour of India . They are yet to get the better of Varun Chakravarthy , but to score 0 for 45 off Jasprit Bumrah is half the battle.

A potentially spicy final week of this exciting tour is now upon us.

Form guide

India LWWWL (last five completed T20Is, most recent first)

South Africa WLLLW

In the spotlight - Donovan Ferreira and Jasprit Bumrah

Before New Chandigarh, Bumrah had never been hit for four sixes in a single T20I innings. A lot of it was down to Donovan Ferreira , who scored 17 off 6 off Bumrah, the best strike-rate for a batter against Bumrah in a T20I where they went at each other for six balls or more. He took Bumrah for two sixes, the joint-highest any batter has done in a single T20I. In the final equation, it was this assault that made it a bridge too far for India. There will likely be a repeat of this contest since Bumrah is a death bowler and Ferreira a lower-middle-order batter. Who will come out on top this time?

Team news - Changes only if conditions ask for them

India might have lost comprehensively but their combination was hardly at fault. Don't expect much to change unless they want more batting depth or extra spin options.

India (probable): 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Suryakumar Yadav (capt.), 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Shivam Dube, 8 Axar Patel, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Varun Chakravarthy, 11 Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa might bring back Anrich Nortje for Lutho Sipamla; the spinner slot might be a toss-up between Keshav Maharaj and George Linde, who have both played a match each.

South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Aiden Markram (capt.), 3 Tristan Stubbs/ Reeza Hendricks, 4 Dewald Brevis, 5 David Miller, 6 Donovan Ferreira, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 George Linde/ Keshav Maharaj, 9 Lungi Ngidi/ Corbin Borsch, 10 Ottneil Baartman, 11 Anrich Nortje/ Lutho Sipamla

Pitch and conditions - All about the chase

Dharamsala is a tough venue to defend totals. Of the five T20Is with results that were played at night, four have been won by the chasing side. The cold temperatures - single digits possibly - could bring in assistance for fast bowlers.

Stats and trivia

Varun Chakravarthy is one wicket short of 50 in T20Is. Among players from ICC Full Member teams, only Kuldeep Yadav, Rashid Khan, Ajantha Mendis and Imran Tahir have 50 or more wickets at a better average than Varun's 15.38.

At 76 wickets, Lungi Ngidi is one behind Kagiso Rabada and 13 behind South Africa's leading wicket-taker in T20Is: Tabraiz Shamsi.

Quotes