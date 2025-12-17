Fourth T20I abandoned due to foggy conditions in Lucknow

No play was possible in the fourth T20I between India and South Africa because of poor visibility in foggy Lucknow. Leading the series 2-1, India are now assured of taking their unbeaten streak in T20I series to 15. The decider of the series is scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad on Friday.

While the AQI in Lucknow hovered around the early-to-mid 400s, which is hazardous, the concern for the umpires remained visibility. During their inspections, one of the umpires would go to a square boundary to see if he could spot the white ball held up by the side of the pitch. Six inspections took place before play was finally called off at 9.26pm.

Cricket in north Indian winters has long been a contentious issue, and not just for visibility. The BCCI had scheduled a Test for South Africa in Delhi before better sense prevailed and Delhi was given a Test before Diwali, which is when the air quality in north India starts to fall to poor and dangerous levels.

South Africa's tour comes to an end on Friday in Ahmedabad. In what has been a hugely successful tour, they blanked India 2-0 in the Tests and forced a decider in the ODI series, which India won 2-1. India have registered two comprehensive wins in what remains their strongest format to go 2-1 up in the T20Is, but they didn't get a chance to seal the series before the finale because of the bad light in Lucknow.