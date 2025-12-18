Ahmedabad welcomes India, SA for final hurrah of epic tour

Big picture - One last dance on memorable tour

South Africa 's memorable tour of India can still end with a nice cherry on the top. Having won the Tests 2-0 and forced a decider in the ODIs, they go into the last T20I with a chance to deny India a series win, which has been done only once in their last 14 series or tournaments in the format.

However, no play in foggy Lucknow has made sure South Africa can't win this series. And that is not an unexpected result. India have their T20I game almost sorted. They are only ironing out final wrinkles before their World Cup title defence. South Africa are playing like a side still figuring out the ideal structure for their limited-overs teams.

There should be no threat of fog or need for jumpers in Ahmedabad, where day-time temperatures are still hitting early 30s. At least going by last year's IPL, Ahmedabad also happens to be a venue least affected by the toss. In seven night games this year, sides defended successfully six times. However, you never can tell since this is a different time of the year.

Form guide

India WLWWW (last five completed T20Is, most recent first)

South Africa LWLLL

In the spotlight - Marco Jansen and Suryakumar Yadav

This will be remembered as the tour when Marco Jansen realised his enormous potential in all its glory. With bat, ball and in the field, Jansen has been a delight to watch all tour. One final crowning achievement will be if he can win them one last match. This will be remembered as the tour whenrealised his enormous potential in all its glory. With bat, ball and in the field, Jansen has been a delight to watch all tour. One final crowning achievement will be if he can win them one last match.

Suryakumar Yadav has had the exact opposite time even though his side continues to win. He has not scored a T20I half-century since last October; his numbers since then: 21 innings, 239 runs, strike rate 119.5. He will want a positive turn before India go into a break of nearly a month. has had the exact opposite time even though his side continues to win. He has not scored a T20I half-century since last October; his numbers since then: 21 innings, 239 runs, strike rate 119.5. He will want a positive turn before India go into a break of nearly a month.

Sanju Samson has an outside chance of featuring in Ahmedabad • Associated Press

Team news - Bumrah back, Gill a question mark

One positive sign for India in the Lucknow no-show was that One positive sign for India in the Lucknow no-show was that Jasprit Bumrah , who had gone on personal leave, was back with them. He should play in his hometown of Ahmedabad although the other Ahmedabadi, Axar Patel, has been ruled out with illness. However, there were reports around a possible toe injury for Shubman Gill , which could give Sanju Samson a game.

India (probable) 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Shubman Gill/ Sanju Samson, 3 Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Shivam Dube, 8 Harshit Rana/ Washington Sundar, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Varun Chakravarthy

It has been tough to get a handle on what changes South Africa make to their white-ball XIs and the reason for said changes. Ahmedabad will be no different.

South Africa (probable) 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 Dewald Brevis, 5 David Miller, 6 Donovan Ferreira, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Corbin Bosch, 9 George Linde/Keshav Maharaj/Anrich Nortje, 10 Lungi Ngidi, 11 Ottneil Baartman

Pitch and conditions - Warmer climes of Ahmedabad

These are the parts of India that should be hosting international cricket in November, December and first half of January. It is not cold, the light stays on longer, and fog and smog are not an issue. Ahmedabad could finally give us the first close match of the series.