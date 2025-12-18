Ahmedabad welcomes India, SA for final hurrah of epic tour
With the series still alive, SA need a win to share the T20I series honours
Big picture - One last dance on memorable tour
South Africa's memorable tour of India can still end with a nice cherry on the top. Having won the Tests 2-0 and forced a decider in the ODIs, they go into the last T20I with a chance to deny India a series win, which has been done only once in their last 14 series or tournaments in the format.
However, no play in foggy Lucknow has made sure South Africa can't win this series. And that is not an unexpected result. India have their T20I game almost sorted. They are only ironing out final wrinkles before their World Cup title defence. South Africa are playing like a side still figuring out the ideal structure for their limited-overs teams.
There should be no threat of fog or need for jumpers in Ahmedabad, where day-time temperatures are still hitting early 30s. At least going by last year's IPL, Ahmedabad also happens to be a venue least affected by the toss. In seven night games this year, sides defended successfully six times. However, you never can tell since this is a different time of the year.
Form guide
India WLWWW (last five completed T20Is, most recent first)
South Africa LWLLL
In the spotlight - Marco Jansen and Suryakumar Yadav
This will be remembered as the tour when Marco Jansen realised his enormous potential in all its glory. With bat, ball and in the field, Jansen has been a delight to watch all tour. One final crowning achievement will be if he can win them one last match.
Suryakumar Yadav has had the exact opposite time even though his side continues to win. He has not scored a T20I half-century since last October; his numbers since then: 21 innings, 239 runs, strike rate 119.5. He will want a positive turn before India go into a break of nearly a month.
Team news - Bumrah back, Gill a question mark
One positive sign for India in the Lucknow no-show was that Jasprit Bumrah, who had gone on personal leave, was back with them. He should play in his hometown of Ahmedabad although the other Ahmedabadi, Axar Patel, has been ruled out with illness. However, there were reports around a possible toe injury for Shubman Gill, which could give Sanju Samson a game.
India (probable) 1 Abhishek Sharma, 2 Shubman Gill/ Sanju Samson, 3 Suryakumar Yadav (capt), 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Jitesh Sharma (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Shivam Dube, 8 Harshit Rana/ Washington Sundar, 9 Arshdeep Singh, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Varun Chakravarthy
It has been tough to get a handle on what changes South Africa make to their white-ball XIs and the reason for said changes. Ahmedabad will be no different.
South Africa (probable) 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Reeza Hendricks, 3 Aiden Markram (capt), 4 Dewald Brevis, 5 David Miller, 6 Donovan Ferreira, 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Corbin Bosch, 9 George Linde/Keshav Maharaj/Anrich Nortje, 10 Lungi Ngidi, 11 Ottneil Baartman
Pitch and conditions - Warmer climes of Ahmedabad
These are the parts of India that should be hosting international cricket in November, December and first half of January. It is not cold, the light stays on longer, and fog and smog are not an issue. Ahmedabad could finally give us the first close match of the series.
Stats and trivia
- Arshdeep has got Quinton de Kock out five times in 56 balls in all T20 cricket for just 66 runs.
- Ten men have opened in 80 or more T20Is. Among them, only Uganda's Simon Ssesazi has a poorer strike rate than that of Reeza Hendricks, who has scored a three-ball duck and 8 off 10 in this series so far. In 15 innings against India, he has got to 50 only once and has struck at 118.8.
