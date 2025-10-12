Imam, Masood, Rizwan and Agha fifties hand Pakistan opening-day honours

Pakistan 313 for 5 (Imam 93, Masood 76, Rizwan 62*, Agha 52*, Muthusamy 2-101) vs South Africa

On a Lahore surface that showed signs of deterioration as early as the third session of the opening day, first-innings runs are considered crucial, and South Africa will be concerned by how many they conceded. Though they took three wickets for no run either side of the tea interval as Pakistan went from 199 for 2 to 199 for 5, South Africa could neither contain Pakistan for any length of time nor close things out. They also put down four catches which changed the complexion of the day.

Knowing conditions would be challenging and unfamiliar, South Africa opted for three spinners and two seamers in their bowling attack but it lacked international experience. Between them, the spin trio of Senuran Muthusamy Simon Harmer and Prenelan Subrayen have played just 16 Tests, but they have 422 first-class wickets, and were made to do the bulk of the work. They combined to bowl 74 overs, and took 4 for 248; enough of their deliveries gripped and turned to suggest batting will become difficult later on.

After choosing to bat, Pakistan were rocked immediately when Kagiso Rabada's third delivery beat Abdullah Shafique's inside edge and hit him on the back pad. Stand-in captain Aiden Markram reviewed successfully to hand the visitors their first wicket. South Africa had barely finished celebrating when Masood hit Rabada for back-to-back boundaries. Wiaan Mulder bowled just two overs before South Africa turned to spin, and Pakistan's plan was clear. Masood hit Subrayen over his head for six to assert himself immediately.

Senuran Muthusamy struck back-to-back just before tea • Getty Images

Imam had latched on to anything too full or wide early on, used his wrists well, and played the ball late to become the dominant partner in his stand with Masood. He reached fifty off 65 balls and blunted the spin threat, especially as Harmer found turn and bounce, while also surviving a pre-lunch lbw appeal in Rabada's second spell. Markram had reviewed again, but the impact was outside the line. Pakistan went to the break on 107 for 1.

Masood's half-century came after lunch when he drove Harmer through mid-on, and though he was untroubled to that point, South Africa started to create chances. Masood was on 61 when Subrayen drew him forward and he inside-edged the ball on to his pad. It popped up for Tony de Zorzi at short leg, who went one-handed to his left and could not hold on. In Subrayen's next over, Imam charged down the track and hit him aerially to mid-off, where Mulder moved to his left first and then had to readjust to his right but spilled the chance.

Subrayen was eventually rewarded, four overs later, when he beat Masood's inside edge with a ball that didn't turn and had him out lbw.

The Pakistan captain left to huge cheers. None of it was for his 76 though. The home crowd was celebrating the arrival of Babar Azam to the crease. But they were soon stunned into silence when Babar was given out caught behind to Muthusamy, who turned the ball just past his outside edge. Babar reviewed immediately, and with no spikes on UltraEdge, the decision had to be overturned. Babar went on to inside edge Muthusamy past Kyle Verreynne for his first runs, but then found his touch with back-to-back boundaries through midwicket. He raced to 21 off his first 22 balls.

But South Africa were able to pull him back and then strike twice to end the middle session on a high. Imam inside-edged Muthusamy to de Zorzi at short leg. Saud Shakeel gave South Africa a bonus wicket when he popped a leading edge back to the bowler and leave Muthusamy on a hat-trick at the break. He didn't complete it, but South Africa picked up a third wicket 14 balls after tea, when Harmer pinned Babar on the pad, Markram reviewed, and ball-tracking showed it would have gone to hit leg stump.

Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha walked back after an unbeaten 114-run stand • AFP/Getty Images

Harmer had a strong appeal for lbw against Rizwan later in the over as the ball ripped and spun in sharply, but the impact could have been outside the line. Rizwan counterattacked well, hit Muthusamy for six over long-on, and Harmer for fours through midwicket and cover. Agha seemed happy to hold his end, and was on 8 off 13 balls when he reverse-swept Harmer and the ball ended up in Verreynne's hands, deflected in off his boots. The umpires checked for a catch, but one angle showed it had bounced off the bat and on to the turf before it made contact with Verreynne.

The chances kept coming as Rizwan, on 26, edged Muthusamy to Markram at slip. But Markram wasn't sure whether he had taken a clean catch, and replays showed the ball died on him and bounced in front. Then, Rizwan was on 28 when he was given out lbw to Subrayen but a review showed it was missing leg stump.

Rizwan kept accumulating as South Africa wound down to the second new ball, and Markram gave himself an over before it arrived. He thought he had Rizwan, on 47, caught at leg slip but the ball had come off the batter's arm.

Rizwan's fifty came off the first delivery with the second new ball, which Rabada shared with Muthusamy. The new ball almost brought a breakthrough when Agha edged Muthusamy, but Verreynne initially going for the chance may have distracted Markarm at slip, who put down a simple chance.