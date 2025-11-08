Abrar, Ayub deliver as Pakistan outplay South Africa to take series

Pakistan 144 for 3 (Ayub 77, Rizwan 32*, Burger 1-29) beat South Africa 143 (De Kock 53, Abrar 4-27, Afridi 2-18, Agha 2-18) by seven wickets

Batting first on a slow, low Faisalabad pitch, South Africa started strongly with Quinton de Kock and Lhuan-dre Pretorius adding 72 for the first wicket. They were 106 for 2 at one point but Abrar dismantled them with three wickets in two overs. In the end, South Africa were bundled out for a mere 143 in 37.5 overs.

Pakistan started the chase tentatively but Saim Ayub 's unbeaten 77 off 70 balls helped them reach the target with almost 25 overs to spare.

Ayub, in the first innings, opened the bowling with Shaheen Shah Afridi. South Africa captain Matthew Breetzke had hoped for runs on the board in a big game but Pakistan set defensive fields and conceded only ten runs in the first four overs.

Then, in the fifth, Afridi bowled a back-of-the-hand slower ball. De Kock spotted it early and lofted it over the bowler's head for a four. Afridi went pace-on for the next ball, only to be drilled down the ground for another boundary.

Haris Rauf, who returned to the side after serving a two-match ban, came into the attack in the seventh over and induced an outside edge of Pretorious' bat. It would have been a regulation catch for first slip had there been one. Instead, the ball raced away for four. Pretorius rubbed it in by smashing Rauf for two more fours in the next three balls.

The pair brought up their third successive fifty stand before Salman Agha had Pretorius caught at long-off for 39. Tony de Zorzi fell soon after, chipping Agha tamely to extra cover.

De Kock carried on and reached 7000 ODI runs. He became the second-fastest to the mark , behind countryman Hashim Amla, getting there in 158 innings. He brought up his fifty with a reverse-swept four off Mohammad Nawaz but was lbw two balls later when he tried to slog-sweep the spinner.

Abrar ran through the middle order with a three-wicket burst. Debutant Rubin Hermann was the first to go, bowled after failing to pick the googly. Donovan Ferreira was next, bowled after missing a sweep and then having the ball clip the exposed leg stump. Corbin Bosch was bowled first ball, undone by the low bounce.

There was no hat-trick for Abrar but he had Breetzke caught behind in his final over to hasten the end. South Africa's lower order tried to resist but Afridi wrapped up the innings with two wickets in two balls.

Pakistan did not have a smooth start to their chase as Nandre Burger dismissed Fakhar Zaman for a duck for the second successive game. Burger moved the ball both ways and it took Pakistan 14 balls to score their first run. Both Ayub and No. 3 Babar Azam were circumspect at the start. In fact, Ayub took ten balls to open his account.

However, the wait was worth it. Burger bowled a length ball and Ayub drove on the up through covers for four. That opened the floodgates as Pakistan hit eight fours and two sixes in the next five overs. By the tenth over, the scoreboard was reading 59 for 1.