Verreynne's brisk 105* gives SA 358; SL openers steady in pursuit

Lunch Sri Lanka 19 for no loss (Karunaratne 5*, Nissanka 2*) trail South Africa 358 (Verreynne 105*, Rickelton 101, Bavuma 78, Kumara 4-79) by 339 runs

Kyle Verreynne clobbered bouncer after bouncer after bouncer, crashing six fours and three sixes, on his way to a dynamic third Test century, as South Africa reaped 89 runs for the loss of their last three wickets. En route to that ton, Verreynne forged a 66-run stand with Kagiso Rabada, a period in which his confidence ballooned, just as Sri Lanka were left utterly frustrated, their short-ball plans going awry.

In the end, South Africa motored to a total of 358. Rabada contributed 23 of those runs, and Dane Paterson 9. Verreynne, meanwhile, bludgeoned 57 runs off the 50 balls he faced on the second morning, and remained not out on 105 off 133 balls by innings end.

Sri Lanka's frontline seamers each took a wicket on day two, with Vishwa Fernando having Keshav Maharaj caught at slip, before Asitha Fernando ended Rabada's innings, and Lahiru Kumara had Paterson holing out. Kumara claimed the innings' best figures, taking 4 for 79.

After they had dismissed South Africa, Sri Lanka's openers had six overs to face before lunch. They were tested by Rabada and Marco Jansen's zip off the pitch, and the bounce both bowlers generated, with both Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka drawn into playing (and missing) balls in the channel. But they survived this period, with Karunaratne finding one boundary behind square on the off side.

It was a triple-boundary over against Asitha that really got Verreynne's engine roaring. This being the 99th over of the innings, Sri Lanka had long since decided that the second new ball had stopped swinging, and turned almost solely to bouncers and short deliveries to blast the final two wickets out. They had a deep square leg and a deep midwicket out for Verreynne, but he set himself up for the bouncer by changing his stance to a slightly front-on one, and kept thumping the ball past the deep fielders.

Rabada, who had been shielded from the strike in most overs, but had nevertheless faced more than 30 deliveries now, chipped in with boundaries of his own, some of them fortuitous ones off the edge.

Rabada would soon be bowled by Asitha, going at the stumps for a change. With the No. 11 in, and still on 81, Verreynne yanked the throttle with even more intensity, first smashing Prabath Jayasuriya over cow corner for six, before mowing Asitha Fernando into the banks to get within one strike of a 100, before reaching triple figures with another mighty pull, which sent the ball sailing over fine leg's head.

The milestone sparked wild celebrations, a bow from Verreynne to the dressing room, and a bear-hug from Paterson. Verreynne himself likely did not anticipate that a century would be on the cards when he began the morning on 48, with seven wickets already down.