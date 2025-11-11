Agha, Rauf upstage Hasaranga as Pakistan win thriller to go 1-0 up

Pakistan 299 for 5 (Agha 105*, Talat 62, Nawaz 36*, Hasaranga 3-54) beat Sri Lanka 293 for 9 (Hasaranga 59, Samarawickrama 39, Mishara 38, Rauf 4-61) by six runs

Chasing 300 to win, a target that would have constituted the second-highest successful chase in Rawalpindi, Sri Lanka were set up well courtesy an 80-run opening stand, but then lost wickets in clusters through the middle overs to fall behind the required rate. A few stands through the middle overs still provided Sri Lanka the control they might have been looking for but none of their batters were able to capitalise on their starts.

It meant Hasaranga was left batting with the tail during a 52-ball 59 to take the chase into the final overs, but with 21 needed from 10 he too would fall. Even then, two boundaries from Maheesh Theekshana in the final over gave Sri Lanka hope of an unlikely heist, but Hussain Talat held his nerve with the ball.

This though was a hard-fought win set up by Salman Agha 's second ODI century, which helped Pakistan recover from a sluggish start to pose a competitive target. It was then brought home by what was an eventually stellar display from Pakistan's bowlers, but not one without some significant blemishes - the innings saw 26 wides and two dropped catches.

Igniting the game was fiery spell from Haris Rauf , who ended with figures of 4 for 61. Rauf's intervention came at a point when Sri Lanka were coasting along with Pathum Nissanka and Kamil Mishara , on ODI debut, in the midst of an 85-run opening stand off just 70 deliveries.

Babar Azam and Haris Rauf celebrate a wicket • AFP/Getty Images

During that period, Sri Lanka were rollicking along - though much of that early brisk scoring was of Pakistan's own doing. Of the 26 wides across the Sri Lankan innings, roughly 70% came inside the opening powerplay. That provided Sri Lanka's chase the impetus it needed, shortly after which both Nissanka and Mishara also began to find their range.

At that point it was hard to look past a comfortable Sri Lankan chase, but all that changed when Mishara spliced an attempted flat-batted slap straight to mid-off of Rauf. This triggered the first of two mini-collapses in the innings, as Kusal Mendis chopped on the very next delivery, before Nissanka edged behind in Haris' next over. From 85 for 0, Sri Lanka had stumbled to 90 for 3.

But even at that point, with Sri Lanka playing seven specialist batters, the chase seemed well in hand. A view reinforced by the 57-run stand between Charith Asalanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama that followed.

Coming off 80 deliveries, it wasn't a particularly rapid stand, but it helped Sri Lanka regain some of the control that had been lost by the sudden burst of wickets. It was also a partnership which had minimal risk-taking, and as such it took a moment of utter brilliance to bring it to an end.

After Sadeera had edged one through a vacant slip region and swung and missed at another, Shaheen Shah Afridi swiftly installed Babar Azam at slip. And Babar was immediately in action as he sprung to his right and plucked an edge off Sadeera the very next delivery. It was a moment of outrageous skill that brought those in attendance at an increasingly raucous Rawalpindi stadium to their feet.

That though was the appetiser for what was to follow. The arrival of Janith Liyanage instilled some urgency to Sri Lanka's proceedings, as he and Asalanka put on a stand of 36 off 31 balls. While Asalanka, who had earlier in the day seemed to have incurred what looked to be a hamstring niggle, was struggling for fluency, Liyanage was rotating strike with ease.

During this period it seemed like Sri Lanka had at last found the blueprint for victory: rotate strike, take the game deep, don't panic. Unfortunately for Sri Lanka, that final memo seemed to have passed them by.

Asalanka's brain fade was the catalyst for the next mini collapse, as he charged out to Mohammed Nawaz, only to be left all at sea as Mohammed Rizwan whipped off the bails. Liyanage fell shortly after, as Naseem redeemed himself for his earlier profligacy by seaming one back in to knock back off stump. Kamindu Mendis then ended up chopping on an attempted pull after one had kept low from the excellent Faheem Ashraf.

Just like that Sri Lanka were 210 for 7, with Hasaranga the only recognised batter at the crease. Hasaranga's last ODI fifty had come back in November 2022, but here he batted with clear purpose. Intent on taking the came deep, he was unafraid to give strike to Dushmantha Chameera and then Maheesh Theekshana, as he mixed in the odd boundary to keep the required rate from going beyond a relatively manageable 10 an over.

But with boundaries the need of the hour, heading into the penultimate over, Hasaranga could only muscle a just-below-waist-high full toss to Babar at long-on - a catch not as spectacular as his first, but arguably more important. From then on, Pakistan could breathe a little easier, while Sri Lanka were left to ponder what might have been.

After Pakistan were asked to bat first, they lost early wickets but a century from Agha and a maiden ODI fifty from Talat helped revive their flagging innings to 299 for 5. The pair came together at 95 for 4 in the 24th over, but by the time their 138-run partnership came to an end, they had taken Pakistan to 233 for 5 in the 44th over.

Wanindu Hasaranga sparkled with both ball and bat • AFP/Getty Images

Agha then turned on the afterburners alongside Nawaz, as Pakistan managed 104 runs off the last 10 overs to set Sri Lanka 300. Agha brought up his second ODI ton with a gentle dab behind point for a single off his 83rd delivery, but the ball prior to that highlighted the confidence with which he was batting - sweeping an attempted Chameera yorker for four.

Prior to Agha and Talat's stand, however, Sri Lanka had choked the Pakistan innings for large parts. Miserly opening spells from Asitha Fernando and Chameera ensured just 28 runs were scored inside the opening powerplay, and while just one wicket fell during that period the introduction of Hasaranga saw wickets fall at a canter. He ended up with figures of 3 for 54, with Asitha and Theekshana the only other wicket-takers for Sri Lanka.

Hasaranga might have had another to close out the over after he had Talat rapped on the knee-roll only for the umpire to turn down the appeal. Ball-tracking showed it would have crashed into leg stump, but Sri Lanka had burnt both their reviews early on - both for lbw appeals where the ball pitched outside leg.

That proved to be a sliding doors moment of sorts as Pakistan's fortunes gradually began to shift, and it was also some much-needed luck for Talat, in particular, whose place in the side had come under increasing scrutiny of late - his six innings in ODIs leading up to this game had seen him manage 107 runs with a high score of 41.

But with Pakistan in need of resuscitation, he and Agha set about rebuilding. The plan was clear at this point: keep wickets intact for the final overs and then launch. And in this instance, the execution was perfect. Sri Lanka, who might have regretted their decision to not go with a genuine fifth bowling option, were left requiring Janith Liyanage to bowl eight overs of his part-time seam after Charith Asalanka was taken for 18 in his two solitary overs.

Liyanage, to his credit, gave away 48 runs, though with Sri Lanka in the ascendancy at the halfway point of the innings, their need to get through their fifth bowler quota allowed Talat and Agha to settle in nicely.