India and Sri Lanka eye solid build-up ahead of T20 World Cup next year

Big picture - SL's first T20I since March

India return to T20Is with the afterglow of a maiden ODI World Cup title at home. But the spotlight now shifts to the shortest format. The first T20I against Sri Lanka in Visakhapatnam marks the start of a five-match series that makes up nearly half of India's limited build-up to the 2026 T20 World Cup in England. With just 11 T20Is scheduled before that tournament, India will be eager to build momentum and rhythm ahead of the global event.

Since their group-stage exit at the 2024 T20 World Cup, India's approach has been notably more aggressive. They have scored at the second-highest run rate in T20Is during this period, behind only Australia, among teams to have played at least five matches. Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh and Shafali Verma have all struck at 140-plus , signalling a batting unit intent on dictating terms. Results have broadly followed that shift: five wins from eight T20Is across two series, including a 3-2 victory over England in July, their only T20I assignment this year so far.

While the batting appears largely settled, focus turns to the bowling attack. Renuka Singh returns; Radha Yadav, joint-leading wicket-taker for India since the 2024 World Cup, has been left out; and young left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma could make her international debut.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, arrive with a different set of priorities. Their last T20I came on a tour of New Zealand back in March, where they drew the three-match series 1-1. Since then, they have moved on from several senior players, and invested in youth for this tour. With Sri Lanka scheduled to tour West Indies in February and Bangladesh in March-April in 2026 ahead of the World Cup in June, this series is less about immediate outcomes and more about assessing how the new group copes against a confident Indian side.

Form guide

India: LWLWW (last five completed matches, most recent first)

Sri Lanka: WLLLL

Smriti Mandhana has struck at 146.80 in T20Is since last year's World Cup • Getty Images

In the spotlight - Smriti Mandhana and Shashini Gimhani

Smriti Mandhana has been India's most consistent T20I batter since the 2024 World Cup. Among players from Full Member nations, only Hayley Matthews has scored more runs in this period than Mandhana, who has piled up 414 runs, including a century and four half-centuries. She has averaged 51.75 and struck at an imposing 146.80 in this phase, anchoring India's aggressive approach at the top. After a successful campaign at the ODI World Cup this year, Mandhana will look to continue that run into the T20 World Cup.

Shashini Gimhani is one of Sri Lanka's most exciting young talents. An ambidextrous spinner, she primarily bowls left-arm wristspin. Gimhani impressed with strong showings against Australia Under-19 in September, and has already taken six wickets in five T20Is at an economy of 5.53. With left-arm spinner Sugandika Kumari dropped, one place in the squad remains vacant, giving Gimhani a chance to shine on the big stage.

Team news - Will India hand Vaishnavi a debut?

India like to field three seamers and as many spinners in the XI. With Radha out, the hosts might be tempted to hand Vaishnavi Sharma a cap, with Deepti Sharma and N Shree Charani occupying the other two spinners' slots.

India (probable): 1 Shafali Verma, 2 Smriti Mandhana, 3 Jemimah Rodrigues, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Amanjot Kaur, 6 Richa Ghosh (wk), 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Sneh Rana/Vaishnavi Sharma, 9 Kranti Gaud/Arundhati Reddy, 10 Renuka Singh, 11 N Shree Charani

Vaishnavi Sharma could make her India debut against Sri Lanka • ICC/Getty Images

Wicketkeeper Anushka Sanjeewni has been dropped, so Kaushini Nuthyangana is likely to replace her. Apart from the experienced Inoka Ranaweera, Sri Lanka also have Shashini Gimhani, Kawya Sewwandi, Rashmika Kavindi and uncapped Nimasha Madushani to choose from.

Sri Lanka XI (probable): 1 Chamari Athapaththu (capt), 2 Vishmi Gunaratne, 3 Harshitha Samarawickrama, 4 Kavisha Dilhari, 5 Nilakshika Silva, 6 Kaushini Nuthyangana (wk), 7 Manudi Nanayakkara, 8 Inoka Ranaweera/Nimasha Madushani, 9 Inoshi Priyadharshani, 10 Shashini Gimhani, 11 Malki Madara

Pitch and conditions

India Women last played a T20I in Visakhapatnam in 2014, also against Sri Lanka. In the six women's T20Is at this venue, 115 has been the average first-innings total. However, it proved to be a high-scoring track during the recent ODI World Cup . Dew could play a factor as the match progresses. The forecast is for sunny conditions, with temperatures expected around 23 degree Celsius for the start of the game.

Stats and trivia

Mandhana is one of just four batters among Full Member nations to have scored a T20I hundred since the last T20 World Cup.

Chamari Athapaththu is the only Sri Lanka women's player to have previously played a T20I in Visakhapatnam.

Harmanpreet Kaur has struck at 106.84 since November 2024, having scored just 78 runs in five T20Is.

Quotes