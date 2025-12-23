Shafali 69*, spinners lead India's rout of Sri Lanka

India 129 for 3 (Shafali 69*, Rodrigues 26) beat Sri Lanka 128 for 9 (Samarawickrama 33, Athapaththu 31, Charani 2-23, Vaishnavi 2-32) by seven wickets

A quick glance at the head-to-head record is enough to show the gulf between India and Sri Lanka in women's T20Is. Despite that, the manner in which India have swept Sri Lanka aside two games in a row would have surprised watchers and the hosts alike. The story in the second T20I followed a similar script to the first. Once again, India's spinners squeezed Sri Lanka's middle order before one of their top-order batters made easy work of the chase.

Left-arm spinners Vaishnavi Sharma and N Shree Charani picked up two wickets apiece after Sneh Rana, in the XI in place of the indisposed Deepti Sharma, sucked out the momentum from Sri Lanka's batting. If it was Jemimah Rodrigues' half-century in the first game, Shafali Verma was at her brutal best in the second, finishing on an unbeaten 69 in just 34 balls, to help India get to the 129-run target at a run-rate close to 11 an over with 49 balls to spare.

India went 2-0 up at the end of the Visakhapatnam leg, with the next three games to be played in Thiruvananthapuram.

Chamari Athapaththu smokes one out of the park • BCCI

Athapaththu shows 'em how it's done

Sri Lanka were jolted in the opening over after being asked to bat. Vishmi Gunaratne's uppish drive was caught by Kranti Gaud in her follow-through. Chamari Athapaththu then started the charge. After the defeat in the first game, she asked her batters to step up and find ways of scoring. She was intent on leading from the front. She used her feet against Gaud to slash her in front of point. Two balls later, Gaud almost got back at the Sri Lanka captain.

Charani, who dropped two simple catches on Sunday, misjudged Athapaththu's slash and conceded a six. She charged in from the boundary line and then ran back, missed the ball completely despite a leap. Athapaththu blazed away with the field restrictions on, scoring 31 off 24 balls out of Sri Lanka's 38 in 5.3 overs at that stage.

After her dismissal, Hasini Perera and Harshitha Samarawickrama continued to bat with high intent. They primarily scored square of the wicket and added 28 in the three-and-a-half overs. And then came the squeeze from India.

Vaishnavi Sharma reacts after picking up her first international wicket • BCCI

No Deepti no problem for India

On a day she was newly crowned the No. 1 T20I bowler in the ICC rankings, Deepti missed a T20I for the first time since 2019 - after 92 straight games - because of a mild fever. Harmanpreet Kaur has often turned to her when in search of control, but on Tuesday, Rana fit into the role with ease.

Playing her first T20I in India since 2016 - she played 15 away from home in between - Rana's first task was to stop a belligerent Athapaththu, and she delivered. She kept the Sri Lanka captain guessing with flight and dip before dismissing her. With Athapaththu itching to cut loose, Rana generously flighted one. It landed slightly shorter than Athapaththu expected because of the dip, and she ended up miscuing it to long-off.

Rana then returned with Perera and Samarawickrama scoring at a good tempo, bowled a maiden and that turned the tide. It allowed left-arm spinner Charani to slip in a few quiet overs, which resulted in Perera's dismissal. Vaishnavi also returned to pick up her first international wicket, with Charani, who denied her in the first T20I by dropping a dolly at short fine leg, taking a simple catch at the same spot after Nilakshika Silva top-edged a sweep.

Sri Lanka hit 11 boundaries in the first nine overs, but could hit only two fours in the rest of their innings. They lost six for 24 to be restricted to a below-par total for the second game in a row, which was never going to challenge the hosts. Three run-outs for a second game in a row did not help matters either.

Shafali Verma raced away after Smriti Mandhana fell relatively early • BCCI

Shafali goes berserk in paltry chase

If Sunday was an opportunity missed by Shafali, she more than made up for it on Tuesday. She was happy to bide her time at the start, with Smriti Mandhana being the aggressor. Once Mandhana fell, caught at point in a bid to hit Kavisha Dilhari's offspin inside out over the off side, Shafali took centrestage. Inoka Ranaweera's left-arm spin with the field restrictions in place was just the tonic she needed.

Shafali hit Ranaweera for successive fours in the penultimate over of the powerplay - both by dancing down the track and lofting her over cover. She then took apart Athapaththu's offspin, hitting here for 4, 6, 4 in the sixth over of the chase: first sweeping a short ball through backward square leg, then thumping a full ball straight into the sight-screen and then lifting one over extra cover.

With the in-form Rodrigues for company, there was no respite for Sri Lanka's bowlers. Rodrigues also tore into Ranaweera, hitting her for two fours and a six as the left-arm spinner was taken for 31 in her two overs.

In an attempt to maintain the high tempo, Rodrigues holed out to long-on. Shafali soon completed her fifty from just 27 balls. She picked Shashini Gimhani's left-arm wristspin from the hand and thumped her for back-to-back boundaries in a 12-run over that put India on the brink.