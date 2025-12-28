Mandhana, Shafali and Ghosh help India edge run-fest to go 4-0 up

India 221 for 2 (Mandhana 80, Shafali 79, Ghosh 40*) beat Sri Lanka 191 for 6 (Athapaththu 52, Perera 33, Vaishnavi 2-24) by 30 runs

After three one-sided, low-scoring encounters, the fourth T20I between India and Sri Lanka exploded into a run-fest in Thiruvananthapuram, with both sides posting their highest totals in women's T20Is. India's big score of 221 for 2 proved too much for Sri Lanka, who fell short by 30 runs, handing the hosts a 4-0 series lead with one match remaining. India missed two catching opportunities and a stumping chance, while Sri Lanka gave away three, but the batting dominance was decisive.

Shafali, Mandhana in record stand

Shafali and Mandhana delivered a masterclass in aggressive opening batting, putting together 162 runs off just 92 balls - the highest opening partnership for India in women's T20Is. Shafali continued her purple patch with a third successive T20I half-century, while Mandhana, who had managed only 40 runs in the first three matches, roared back to form. The innings also saw Mandhana climb to the top of the charts for most runs (1,703) in women's internationals in a calendar year, underlining her dominance.

India's openers were relentless from the outset, racing to 61 without loss in the powerplay with 12 boundaries. Shafali's innings was built on control and placement - her first six came only after her fifty, a loft over long-off in the 11th over - and she finished with 12 fours and a six.

Mandhana, meanwhile, struck 11 fours and three sixes, though her innings briefly dipped in tempo. After racing to 24 off 14 balls, she moved to 28 off 24 during a short lull before accelerating sharply to reach her half-century off 35 deliveries. From there, she cut loose, using the feet to loft the spinners and driving straight with authority.

The contest decisively tilted in overs 11 to 13, when India tore into the attack. The 11th over went for 15 runs, followed by a 20-run 12th and an 18-run 13th, each featuring two fours and a six. Any hopes Sri Lanka had of restricting the damage vanished as India surged from 85 for no loss to 120 in just two overs.

India brought up 150 in only 14.2 overs, making light of the Sri Lanka captain's assessment at the toss that 140 would be a competitive total.

Richa Ghosh hit three sixes in her 16-ball stay • BCCI

Ghosh provides the finishing flourish

Sri Lanka had to wait 92 balls for their first breakthrough and struck again in the following over, the 17th, but any momentum was swiftly snuffed out by Richa Ghosh . With Harleen Deol replacing Jemimah Rodrigues, who was recovering from a mild fever, India promoted Ghosh to No. 3 for the death overs - a move that paid rich dividends. Having faced just one delivery in the series before this match, Ghosh made an impact, blasting 40 off 16 balls and adding an unbroken 53-run stand with Harmanpreet Kaur.

Ghosh announced herself by heaving her second ball over Nimasha Meepage's head for four. After a relatively quiet 17th over, she found her range against the same bowler, striking two more boundaries. The onslaught peaked against Kavisha Dilhari, one of Sri Lanka's more experienced bowlers, as Ghosh went into overdrive. She smoked three sixes and a four to plunder 23 runs from the 19th over, punishing anything in her hitting arc and underlining India's ruthless finish.

Chamari Athapaththu spearheaded Sri Lanka's chase with a half-century • BCCI

Perera, Athapaththu give SL flying start

Sri Lanka began their chase aggressively, with Hasini Perera taking charge. She tore into Renuka Singh's first over, hitting three boundaries, while Arundhati Reddy, making a comeback in place of the rested Kranti Gaud, conceded 17 off the second over. By the end of four, Sri Lanka had raced to 52 for 0, with the opening stand between Perera and Athapaththu putting on 59 runs off 34 balls.

Athapaththu struck the chase's first six, charging down the track and clearing long-off off Deepti Sharma in the third over. Both left-handers punished anything too full or short, though Perera fell in the sixth over, holing out to Harmanpreet at mid-off off Reddy's offcutter.

Athapaththu kept the momentum going, adding 57 runs off 46 balls with Imesha Dulani for the second wicket. Athapaththu moved from 20 off 15 balls to fifty in the next 19 deliveries, hitting three sixes and as many fours. However, her innings ended when she mistimed a charge over the off side, gifting a catch to Mandhana at long-off off Vaishnavi Sharma . At that stage, Sri Lanka needed 106 runs from 42 balls. Despite a few late cameos, the chase fell short.

Vaishnavi shines

On a night dominated by big scores, Vaishnavi emerged as the standout bowler, picking up two crucial wickets for just 24 runs. Introduced into the attack after the powerplay, she began by floating the ball outside off stump to entice the batters before gradually attacking the stumps and testing the left-handers with clever variations.