Harmanpreet leads the way as India complete 5-0 sweep over SL

India 175 for 7 (Harmanpreet 68, Dilhari 2-11) beat Sri Lanka 160 for 7 (Perera 65, Dulhani 50, Reddy 1-16) by 15 runs

During the course of the match, Deepti Sharma became the leading wicket-taker in women's T20Is with 152 scalps, surpassing Australia's Megan Schutt. This was India's third 5-0 sweep in T20Is, following similar clean sweeps against West Indies in 2019 and Bangladesh in 2024. India and England are the only teams with three whitewashes of five-match series in women's T20Is.

Sri Lanka strike early with the ball

Unlike the fourth match, when India raced to 61 without loss in the powerplay, Sri Lanka struck early on Tuesday despite little help for spinners from the pitch. Shafali Verma, coming off a hat-trick of half-centuries, was dismissed for 5 by left-arm spinner Nimisha Meepage once again, from around the wicket, lofting a catch to long-on. Debutant G Kamalini, who replaced Smriti Mandhana, was trapped lbw after mistiming a sweep off Kavisha Dilhari's first ball. With 40 for 2, India posted their lowest powerplay score in this series.

Soon after, the No.3 Harleen Deol was bowled by Rashmika Sewwandi. Two overs later, Richa Ghosh nicked one behind off Chamari Athapaththu's offspin, leaving India 64 for 4 in the ninth over. Athapaththu struck again soon after, deceiving Deepti with her pace and flight as the left-hander top-edged a sweep to short fine leg, reducing India to 77 for 5.

Harmanpreet takes off

Harmanpreet arrived with India 24 for 2 in the fifth over and anchored the innings even as wickets fell around her, steering India to a competitive total. The India captain combined caution with intent to bring up her first T20I fifty since October 2024, reaching the milestone in 35 balls after moving from 10 off 9 with a flurry of boundaries.

She dominated the key contest against left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera, scoring 31 off 17 balls, including four fours and a six, with 94% control. It was a well-paced innings, marked by smart footwork against spin, as she took the game deep and scored all around the ground. Her innings ended with Dilhari's clever arm ball that produced an inside edge and rattled the stumps. India were 142 for 7 in the 18th over.

Imesha Dulani and Hasini Perera put on 79 for the second wicket • BCCI

India's lower order steps up

India's untested lower order played a key role in turning a modest total into a competitive one. Amanjot Kaur added stability, scoring 21 off 18 balls and putting on a 61-run partnership with Harmanpreet for the fifth wicket, helping the innings regain momentum after regular wickets fell.

After her dismissal, Arundhati Reddy - promoted ahead of Sneh Rana - launched a late assault, hitting four fours and a six off 11 balls for an unbeaten 27, guiding India to 175 for 7. The team scored 32 runs in the final two overs.

Perera, Dulhani fifties in vain

With Chamari Athapaththu gone in the second over, Perera and Dulhani faced a daunting task. Dulhani, coming in at No. 3 again ahead of Harshitha Samarawickrama, played a confident innings, coming down the track and sweeping as needed, hitting five boundaries inside the powerplay. Perera rotated the strike well, keeping the scoreboard ticking. Aided by the dew, their 79-run second-wicket stand was broken in the 12th over when Amanjot dismissed Dulhani for 50, with her first ball.

Perera carried on, moving from 32 off 23 balls to register her maiden 38-ball fifty in her 89th T20I. Having debuted in 2014 and shuffled around the order, she opened this series for the first time in three years. When the equation came down to 55 off 24 balls, Perera struck a four and a six off Shree Charani before being yorked. Her 42-ball 65 included eight fours and a six.