Central D vs TBA, Final at Wellington, Super Smash, Feb 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Final (D/N), Wellington, February 02, 2025, Super Smash
Central Districts FlagCentral Districts

TBA

Tomorrow
3:25 AM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
TBA
Match centre Ground time: 15:19
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TC Bruce
10 M • 388 Runs • 64.67 Avg • 160.33 SR
JCT Boyle
10 M • 281 Runs • 31.22 Avg • 128.89 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BM Tickner
9 M • 15 Wkts • 9.63 Econ • 12.8 SR
JR Lennox
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.07 Econ • 17.81 SR
Match details
Basin Reserve, Wellington
Series
Season2024/25
Match days02 February 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Super Smash

TeamMWLPTNRR
CD1062280.187
ND104322-0.564
CANT1045180.280
WELL104518-0.115
OTAGO104518-0.129
AUCK1035160.268
