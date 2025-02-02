Matches (34)
IND vs ENG (1)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
SA20 (3)
Ranji Trophy (16)
ILT20 (2)
Women's Ashes (1)
Women's U19 T20 WC (2)
Nepal Tri (1)
WI 4-Day (4)
Super Smash (1)
BPL (2)
Central D vs TBA, Final at Wellington, Super Smash, Feb 02 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Final (D/N), Wellington, February 02, 2025, Super Smash
PrevNext
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Central D
W
W
A
NR
W
TBA
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 15:19
batters to watch(Recent stats)
CD10 M • 388 Runs • 64.67 Avg • 160.33 SR
CD10 M • 281 Runs • 31.22 Avg • 128.89 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 15 Wkts • 9.63 Econ • 12.8 SR
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.07 Econ • 17.81 SR
Squad
CD
TBA
Player
Role
|-
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|02 February 2025 - daynight (20-over match)