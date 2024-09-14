Matches (9)
Somerset vs TBA, Final at Birmingham, T20 Blast, Sep 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Somerset
W
W
L
W
W
TBA
Match details
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.45 start, First Session 18.45-20.15, Interval 20.15-20.35, Second Session 20.35-21.55
|Match days
|14 September 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Vitality Blast
North Group
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|PT
|NRR
|BEARS
|14
|10
|4
|20
|1.308
|NHNTS
|14
|8
|4
|18
|-0.151
|LANCS
|14
|7
|4
|17
|1.109
|DURH
|14
|7
|6
|15
|-0.325
|LEICS
|14
|6
|6
|14
|-0.119
|DERBS
|14
|6
|7
|13
|0.112
|YORKS
|14
|6
|7
|13
|-0.035
|WORCS
|14
|4
|10
|8
|-0.192
|NOTTS
|14
|3
|9
|8
|-1.699