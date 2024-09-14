Matches (9)
Somerset vs TBA, Final at Birmingham, T20 Blast, Sep 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Final (D/N), Birmingham, September 14, 2024, Vitality Blast
Somerset FlagSomerset

TBA

Today, 5:45 PM
2h:36m
Last five matches
TBA
Match details
Edgbaston, Birmingham
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)18.45 start, First Session 18.45-20.15, Interval 20.15-20.35, Second Session 20.35-21.55
Match days14 September 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Vitality Blast

North Group
TeamMWLPTNRR
BEARS14104201.308
NHNTS148418-0.151
LANCS1474171.109
DURH147615-0.325
LEICS146614-0.119
DERBS1467130.112
YORKS146713-0.035
WORCS144108-0.192
NOTTS14398-1.699
South Group
TeamMWLPTNRR
SUR1493200.777
SUSS1495180.607
SOM1485170.497
GLOUC1476150.503
ESSEX1476150.201
GLAM146713-0.592
HANTS144711-0.556
MIDDX14389-1.487
KENT144108-0.486
