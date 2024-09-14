Matches (17)
TBA vs TBA, Final at Birmingham, T20 Blast, Sep 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Final (D/N), Birmingham, September 14, 2024, Vitality Blast
TBA
TBA
Tomorrow
5:45 PM
Match yet to begin
Match details
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.45 start, First Session 18.45-20.15, Interval 20.15-20.35, Second Session 20.35-21.55
|Match days
|14 September 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
T20 Blast News
Somerset sweat on Tom Banton after twisted ankle during football warm-up
In-form batter comes out with runner in key Championship clash after warm-up injury
Gloucestershire stun Bears in low-scorer to book Finals Day spot
David Payne, Ollie Price share seven wickets to extend Birmingham's losing run in T20 knockouts
John Sadler sacked as Northamptonshire coach after Vitality Blast exit
Head coach pays price for poor season, as assistants take over for remainder of campaign
Banton, Kohler-Cadmore make the difference as Somerset overpower Northants
Century stand for second wicket books reigning champions a return trip to Finals Day
Vitality Blast
North Group
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|PT
|NRR
|BEARS
|14
|10
|4
|20
|1.308
|NHNTS
|14
|8
|4
|18
|-0.151
|LANCS
|14
|7
|4
|17
|1.109
|DURH
|14
|7
|6
|15
|-0.325
|LEICS
|14
|6
|6
|14
|-0.119
|DERBS
|14
|6
|7
|13
|0.112
|YORKS
|14
|6
|7
|13
|-0.035
|WORCS
|14
|4
|10
|8
|-0.192
|NOTTS
|14
|3
|9
|8
|-1.699