Matches (29)
Women's T20 World Cup (2)
PAK vs ENG (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Spring Challenge (4)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)

Sixers vs Heat, 6th Match at , Spring Challenge, Oct 12 2024 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match, October 12, 2024, T20 Spring Challenge
PrevNext
Sydney Sixers Women FlagSydney Sixers Women
Brisbane Heat Women FlagBrisbane Heat Women
Tomorrow

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre 
Squad
Match details
Series
Season2024/25
Match days12 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

T20 Spring Challenge

TeamMWLPT
AS-W----
ACTW----
BH-W----
HH-W----
MR-W----
MS-W----
PS-W----
SS-W----
ST-W----
Full Table