Hurricanes vs Heat, Final at Sydney, Spring Challenge, Oct 30 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
Final, Sydney, October 30, 2025, T20 Spring Challenge
Scorecard summary
Hobart Hurricanes Women • 193/4(20 overs)
61 (29)
1/32 (4)
34 (33)
1/17 (2)
Brisbane Heat Women • 105/10(19 overs)
27 (27)
3/15 (4)
20 (19)
2/14 (4)
end of over 195 runs • 1 wicket
BH-W: 105/10CRR: 5.52 • RRR: 89.00
Clodagh Ryall5 (9b)
Hayley Silver-holmes 4-0-26-2
Molly Strano 3-0-16-2
18.6
W
Silver-holmes to Berry, OUT
Bonnie Berry c Wilson b Silver-holmes 2 (3b 0x4 0x6) SR: 66.66
18.5
1
Silver-holmes to Ryall, 1 run
18.4
1
Silver-holmes to Berry, 1 run
18.3
1
Silver-holmes to Ryall, 1 run
18.2
2b
Silver-holmes to Ryall, 2 byes
18.1
•
Silver-holmes to Ryall, no run
end of over 184 runs • 1 wicket
BH-W: 100/9CRR: 5.55 • RRR: 47.00
Clodagh Ryall3 (5b)
Bonnie Berry1 (1b)
Molly Strano 3-0-16-2
Callie Wilson 4-0-15-3
17.6
1
Strano to Ryall, 1 run
17.5
•
Strano to Ryall, no run
17.5
1w
Strano to Ryall, 1 wide
17.4
2
Strano to Ryall, 2 runs
17.3
•
Strano to Ryall, no run
17.2
•
Strano to Ryall, no run
17.1
W
Strano to L Bassingthwaighte, OUT
Lily Bassingthwaighte c Trenaman b Strano 3 (9b 0x4 0x6) SR: 33.33
end of over 173 runs • 1 wicket
BH-W: 96/8CRR: 5.64 • RRR: 32.66
Lily Bassingthwaighte3 (8b)
Bonnie Berry1 (1b)
Callie Wilson 4-0-15-3
Lauren Smith 4-0-14-2
16.6
1
Wilson to L Bassingthwaighte, 1 run
16.5
1
Wilson to Berry, 1 run
16.4
W
Wilson to Hamilton, OUT
Lucy Hamilton c & b Wilson 4 (9b 0x4 0x6) SR: 44.44
16.3
•
Wilson to Hamilton, no run
16.2
1
Wilson to L Bassingthwaighte, 1 run
16.1
•
Wilson to L Bassingthwaighte, no run
end of over 162 runs
BH-W: 93/7CRR: 5.81 • RRR: 25.25
Lily Bassingthwaighte1 (5b)
Lucy Hamilton4 (7b)
Lauren Smith 4-0-14-2
Callie Wilson 3-0-12-2
15.6
1
Lauren Smith to L Bassingthwaighte, 1 run
Match details
|Cricket Central, Sydney
|Toss
|Brisbane Heat Women, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Series result
|Hobart Hurricanes Women won the 2025/26 T20 Spring Challenge
|Match days
|30 October 2025 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
Heat Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|10
|8
|caught
|1
|4
|caught
|20
|19
|stumped
|7
|7
|caught
|12
|9
|caught
|27
|27
|caught
|7
|10
|caught
|4
|9
|caught
|3
|9
|caught
|2
|3
|not out
|5
|9
|Extras
|(b 6, w 1)
|Total
|105(10 wkts; 19 ovs)
<1 / 3>