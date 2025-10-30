Matches (10)
Hurricanes vs Heat, Final at Sydney, Spring Challenge, Oct 30 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Final, Sydney, October 30, 2025, T20 Spring Challenge
Hurricanes won by 88 runs

Player Of The Match
61 (29)
elyse-villani
Scorecard summary
Hobart Hurricanes Women 193/4(20 overs)
Elyse Villani
61 (29)
Charli Knott
1/32 (4)
Nicola Carey
34 (33)
Clodagh Ryall
1/17 (2)
Brisbane Heat Women 105/10(19 overs)
Nicola Hancock
27 (27)
Callie Wilson
3/15 (4)
Sianna Ginger
20 (19)
Lauren Smith
2/14 (4)
end of over 195 runs • 1 wicket
BH-W: 105/10CRR: 5.52 RRR: 89.00
Clodagh Ryall5 (9b)
Hayley Silver-holmes 4-0-26-2
Molly Strano 3-0-16-2
18.6
W
Silver-holmes to Berry, OUT
Bonnie Berry c Wilson b Silver-holmes 2 (3b 0x4 0x6) SR: 66.66
18.5
1
Silver-holmes to Ryall, 1 run
18.4
1
Silver-holmes to Berry, 1 run
18.3
1
Silver-holmes to Ryall, 1 run
18.2
2b
Silver-holmes to Ryall, 2 byes
18.1
Silver-holmes to Ryall, no run
end of over 184 runs • 1 wicket
BH-W: 100/9CRR: 5.55 RRR: 47.00
Clodagh Ryall3 (5b)
Bonnie Berry1 (1b)
Molly Strano 3-0-16-2
Callie Wilson 4-0-15-3
17.6
1
Strano to Ryall, 1 run
17.5
Strano to Ryall, no run
17.5
1w
Strano to Ryall, 1 wide
17.4
2
Strano to Ryall, 2 runs
17.3
Strano to Ryall, no run
17.2
Strano to Ryall, no run
17.1
W
Strano to L Bassingthwaighte, OUT
Lily Bassingthwaighte c Trenaman b Strano 3 (9b 0x4 0x6) SR: 33.33
end of over 173 runs • 1 wicket
BH-W: 96/8CRR: 5.64 RRR: 32.66
Lily Bassingthwaighte3 (8b)
Bonnie Berry1 (1b)
Callie Wilson 4-0-15-3
Lauren Smith 4-0-14-2
16.6
1
Wilson to L Bassingthwaighte, 1 run
16.5
1
Wilson to Berry, 1 run
16.4
W
Wilson to Hamilton, OUT
Lucy Hamilton c & b Wilson 4 (9b 0x4 0x6) SR: 44.44
16.3
Wilson to Hamilton, no run
16.2
1
Wilson to L Bassingthwaighte, 1 run
16.1
Wilson to L Bassingthwaighte, no run
end of over 162 runs
BH-W: 93/7CRR: 5.81 RRR: 25.25
Lily Bassingthwaighte1 (5b)
Lucy Hamilton4 (7b)
Lauren Smith 4-0-14-2
Callie Wilson 3-0-12-2
15.6
1
Lauren Smith to L Bassingthwaighte, 1 run
Match details
Cricket Central, Sydney
TossBrisbane Heat Women, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Hurricanes
Elyse Villani
Series resultHobart Hurricanes Women won the 2025/26 T20 Spring Challenge
Match days30 October 2025 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Australia
Lauren McGill
Australia
Patrick Jackson
Match Referee
Australia
Joanne Broadbent
Heat Innings
Player NameRB
CR Knott
caught108
LB Bourke
caught14
SU Ginger
caught2019
GP Redmayne
stumped77
AV O'Neil
caught129
NM Hancock
caught2727
T Stumer
caught710
LK Hamilton
caught49
L Bassingthwaighte
caught39
B Berry
caught23
C Ryall
not out59
Extras(b 6, w 1)
Total105(10 wkts; 19 ovs)
<1 / 3>

T20 Spring Challenge

TeamMWLPTNRR
HH-W43160.910
BH-W43160.849
MR-W43160.848
PS-W43160.595
SS-W4224-0.159
ST-W4224-0.394
ACTW4132-0.163
AS-W4132-0.619
MS-W4040-1.736
Full Table