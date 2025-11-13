Matches (9)
Eng Lions vs England XI, Tour Match at Perth, The Ashes, Nov 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Current RR: 4.98
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 10 ovs
(rhb)
|27
|29
|4
|1
|93.10
|0 (0b)
|0 (0b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(sla)
|4.3
|0
|14
|3
|3.11
|-
(ob)
|10
|1
|61
|1
|6.10
|-
Last Bat: Josh Tongue 14 (20b) • FOW: 426/10 (85.3 Ov)
Ground time: 23:51
Match details
|Lilac Hill Park, Perth
|Toss
|England XI, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Players per side
|England Lions 15 (11 batting, 11 fielding); England XI 15 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
|Match days
|13,14,15 November 2025 - day (3-day match)
|Umpires
Match Coverage
Ollie Pope puts selection talk to bed with warm-up century
No. 3 inks himself in for first Test while Stokes also in runs after failures for Root, Brook
Stokes six-for highlights England's first day of pre-Ashes action
Skipper shows form on return from injury but Mark Wood's early exit casts shadow over touring group