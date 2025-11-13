Matches (9)
IND vs SA (1)
PAK vs SL (1)
Asia Cup Rising Stars (2)
WBBL (2)
BAN vs IRE (1)
Sheffield Shield (1)
IND-A vs SA-A (1)

Eng Lions vs England XI, Tour Match at Perth, The Ashes, Nov 13 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Stumps • Starts 2:00 AM
Tour Match, Perth (Lilac Hill), November 13 - 15, 2025, The Ashes
Prev
Next
England Lions FlagEngland Lions
375
England XI FlagEngland XI
(85.3 ov) 426

Day 2 - England XI lead by 51 runs.

Current RR: 4.98
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
News
Photos
Playing XI
Bet
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 10 ovs
Jofra Archer* 
(rhb)
27294193.100 (0b)0 (0b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Jacob Bethell 
(sla)
4.301433.11-
Will Jacks 
(ob)
1016116.10-
 Last BatJosh Tongue 14 (20b) FOW426/10 (85.3 Ov)
Match centre Ground time: 23:51
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Match details
Lilac Hill Park, Perth
TossEngland XI, elected to field first
Series
The Ashes
England Lions tour of Australia
Season2025/26
Players per sideEngland Lions 15 (11 batting, 11 fielding); England XI 15 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, Lunch 12.00-12.40, Tea 14.40-15.00, Close 17.00
Match days13,14,15 November 2025 - day (3-day match)
Umpires
Australia
Ahmad Khan
Australia
Simon Bussey
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
England XI Innings
Player NameRB
Z Crawley
lbw82101
BM Duckett
caught9297
OJ Pope
bowled100113
JE Root
caught112
HC Brook
bowled216
BA Stokes
caught77109
JL Smith
caught138
AAP Atkinson
caught514
BA Carse
caught13
JC Archer
not out2729
JC Tongue
caught1420
Extras(lb 2, nb 9, w 1)
Total426(10 wkts; 85.3 ovs)
<1 / 2>