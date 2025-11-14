Ollie Pope puts selection talk to bed with warm-up century

England 426 (Pope 100, Duckett 92, Crawley 82, Stokes 77, Bethell 3-14) vs England Lions 375

England 's first Test batting-order has fallen into place after No. 3 Ollie Pope stroked a classy century to stabilise an erratic innings that featured tame dismissals from Joe Root and Harry Brook on a slow Lilac Hill surface.

In likely their only hit-out before the Ashes, England's batting-order was in the spotlight against the Lions on day two. Much like their bowling effort the day before, it was a mixed bag with Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley slamming an opening partnership of 182 before England lost 4 for 16 after lunch.

Root has arrived in Perth constantly reminded - particularly by the local tabloid newspaper - of his modest record in Australia. Root's harshest critics will have added fuel after his tour started innocuously, making just 1 off 12 balls when he mistimed a pull off standout quick Matt Potts straight to midwicket.

It's been a tough match so far for Root after he finished with 1 for 117 off 14 overs as England's main spinner in the Lions innings.

Brook's dismissal for 2 was uglier after he chopped on having charged down the pitch at seamer Nathan Gilchrist. His 16-ball stay at the crease was not pretty and included falling on his backside attempting a ramp off quick Matthew Fisher.

But Pope and Ben Stokes regained the initiative with a 137-run partnership to ensure England did not suffer an early tour batting calamity. Pope's spot at No. 3 had been under the microscope ahead of this tour, but he has justified the faith of the hierarchy who have publicly hinted he will start in Perth

Pope was in full command, stroking 16 fours and a six in his 100 off 113 balls, while Stokes backed up his six-wicket haul with 77.

Potts is unlikely to be in the frame for the first Test, but he did issue a reminder of his talents with 2 for 66 marked by a sensational spell after lunch that triggered the collapse.

Offspinner Shoaib Bashir had little assistance from the pitch, but did eventually dismiss Pope to finish with 1 for 68 from 12 overs.

After appearing particularly sluggish on day one, the surface quickened up earlier in the day before once again notably slowing in sedate conditions that will contrast with Optus Stadium.

"It's a good wicket to bat on but not too focused on that," Crawley told reporters. "We're just trying to get some rhythm and spend time in the middle. We're doing everything we can with what we got.

"I feel like we're going to be ready next week."

After England's frontline bowlers had a full day's workout, attention turned to the batters who were expected to fill their boots having watched the Lions put the foot down on the opening day.

But Duckett and Crawley were sluggish early against Potts, who produced consistent bounce off a more responsive surface and he was desperately unlucky not to pick up early wickets.

Ben Stokes spent time in the middle • Getty Images

With nicks carrying unlike on the previous day, Potts was left frustrated when Duckett was dropped on 6 in the slips by Ben McKinney. Duckett lived dangerously with several slashes flying over the slip cordon, while Crawley also had several ungainly swipes.

Having got through the early barrage from Potts, Duckett grew in confidence and pounced on width to rattle along at better than a run-a-ball pace. The pair posted 60 runs after 10 overs, with Crawley getting into rhythm with a slew of lovely cover drives. However, his best stroke was a lofted six to illustrate his timing.

Duckett wasn't quite as aesthetically pleasing, but just as effective and he also cleared the boundary with a hook that sailed out of the playing field where a spectator took a brilliant catch diving backwards.

Bashir was used just before lunch but to no avail as the openers went into the interval having plundered 169 runs in the session. There was some pondering at the break over whether Duckett and Crawley would retire out after notching centuries, but there was no need for contemplation with the game turning on its head so unexpectedly after lunch.

Having unluckily sported the figures of 0 for 38 from his first five-over spell, Potts' fortune changed when he nicked off Duckett who had attempted to slash square off the front foot.

Crawley was trapped lbw in the next over from Fisher with a delivery that crept low before Root and Brook fell in quick succession.

Potts completed a brilliant six-over spell of 2 for 4 before normal services resumed with Stokes and Pope calmly building a partnership. Stokes initially struggled to get it through a ring field before he went aerially to club Bashir into the sightscreen.

With little spin evident off the surface, Bashir was ineffective and soon pummelled by Pope who smashed several big blows down the ground. Pope raised his century to all but seal his spot in England's first Test line-up before being bowled by Bashir attempting a sweep.