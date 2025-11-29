Matches (27)
PM's XI vs England XI, Tour Match at Canberra, The Ashes, Nov 29 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Tour Match (D/N), Canberra, November 29 - 30, 2025, The Ashes
England XI won by 8 wickets

Player Of The Match
2/51 & 77
tom-haines
Scorecard summary
Prime Minister's XI 308/8(83 overs)
1st INNINGS
Campbell Kellaway
82 (126)
Matthew Potts
2/40 (16)
Nathan McSweeney
63 (109)
Tom Haines
2/51 (12)
England XI 309/2(66.3 overs)
1st INNINGS
James Rew
92* (123)
Charlie Anderson
1/51 (13)
Tom Haines
77 (101)
Campbell Thompson
1/46 (11)
66.3
1
Floros to Rew, 1 run
66.2
1
Floros to Asa Tribe, 1 run
66.1
Floros to Asa Tribe, no run
end of over 666 runs
ENG: 307/2CRR: 4.65 
James Rew91 (122b 12x4)
Asa Tribe52 (85b 4x4 1x6)
Samuel Skelly 10-0-52-0
Benji Floros 11-1-54-0
65.6
4
Skelly to Rew, FOUR runs
65.5
1
Skelly to Asa Tribe, 1 run
65.4
Skelly to Asa Tribe, no run
65.3
Skelly to Asa Tribe, no run
65.2
Skelly to Asa Tribe, no run
65.1
1
Skelly to Rew, 1 run
end of over 652 runs
ENG: 301/2CRR: 4.63 
Asa Tribe51 (81b 4x4 1x6)
James Rew86 (120b 11x4)
Benji Floros 11-1-54-0
Samuel Skelly 9-0-46-0
64.6
Floros to Asa Tribe, no run
64.5
1
Floros to Rew, 1 run
64.4
Floros to Rew, no run
64.3
Floros to Rew, no run
64.2
Floros to Rew, no run
64.1
1
Floros to Asa Tribe, 1 run
end of over 648 runs
ENG: 299/2CRR: 4.67 
James Rew85 (116b 11x4)
Asa Tribe50 (79b 4x4 1x6)
Samuel Skelly 9-0-46-0
Charlie Anderson 13-1-51-1
63.6
Skelly to Rew, no run
63.5
1
Skelly to Asa Tribe, 1 run
63.4
1
Skelly to Rew, 1 run
63.3
1
Skelly to Asa Tribe, 1 run
63.2
4b
Skelly to Asa Tribe, 4 byes
Match details
Manuka Oval, Canberra
TossPrime Minister's XI, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025/26
Players per sidePrime Minister's XI 13 (11 batting, 11 fielding); England XI 13 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
Player Of The Match
England
Tom Haines
Match days29,30 November 2025 - daynight (2-day match)
Umpires
Australia
Ben Treloar
Australia
Gerard Abood
Match Referee
Australia
Kent Hannam
England XI Innings
Player NameRB
EN Gay
retired hurt5661
TJ Haines
lbw77101
JG Bethell
caught1630
JEK Rew
not out92123
AM Tribe
not out5387
Extras(b 8, lb 3, nb 3, w 1)
Total309(2 wkts; 66.3 ovs)
<1 / 2>