Matches (27)
IND vs SA (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (2)
SMAT (19)
WBBL (3)
Super50 (1)
QEA Trophy (1)
PM's XI vs England XI, Tour Match at Canberra, The Ashes, Nov 29 2025 - Match Result
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Prime Minister's XI • 308/8(83 overs)1st INNINGS
82 (126)
2/40 (16)
63 (109)
2/51 (12)
England XI • 309/2(66.3 overs)1st INNINGS
92* (123)
1/51 (13)
77 (101)
1/46 (11)
66.3
1
Floros to Rew, 1 run
66.2
1
Floros to Asa Tribe, 1 run
66.1
•
Floros to Asa Tribe, no run
end of over 666 runs
ENG: 307/2CRR: 4.65
James Rew91 (122b 12x4)
Asa Tribe52 (85b 4x4 1x6)
Samuel Skelly 10-0-52-0
Benji Floros 11-1-54-0
65.6
4
Skelly to Rew, FOUR runs
65.5
1
Skelly to Asa Tribe, 1 run
65.4
•
Skelly to Asa Tribe, no run
65.3
•
Skelly to Asa Tribe, no run
65.2
•
Skelly to Asa Tribe, no run
65.1
1
Skelly to Rew, 1 run
end of over 652 runs
ENG: 301/2CRR: 4.63
Asa Tribe51 (81b 4x4 1x6)
James Rew86 (120b 11x4)
Benji Floros 11-1-54-0
Samuel Skelly 9-0-46-0
64.6
•
Floros to Asa Tribe, no run
64.5
1
Floros to Rew, 1 run
64.4
•
Floros to Rew, no run
64.3
•
Floros to Rew, no run
64.2
•
Floros to Rew, no run
64.1
1
Floros to Asa Tribe, 1 run
end of over 648 runs
ENG: 299/2CRR: 4.67
James Rew85 (116b 11x4)
Asa Tribe50 (79b 4x4 1x6)
Samuel Skelly 9-0-46-0
Charlie Anderson 13-1-51-1
63.6
•
Skelly to Rew, no run
63.5
1
Skelly to Asa Tribe, 1 run
63.4
1
Skelly to Rew, 1 run
63.3
1
Skelly to Asa Tribe, 1 run
63.2
4b
Skelly to Asa Tribe, 4 byes
Match details
|Manuka Oval, Canberra
|Toss
|Prime Minister's XI, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Players per side
|Prime Minister's XI 13 (11 batting, 11 fielding); England XI 13 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|29,30 November 2025 - daynight (2-day match)
|Umpires
|Match Referee
Match Coverage
Jacob Bethell misses out as James Rew 92* leads England to victory
Tourists take honours on first innings but Bethell fails to press Test case
England XI Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|retired hurt
|56
|61
|lbw
|77
|101
|caught
|16
|30
|not out
|92
|123
|not out
|53
|87
|Extras
|(b 8, lb 3, nb 3, w 1)
|Total
|309(2 wkts; 66.3 ovs)
<1 / 2>