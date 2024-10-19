Matches (30)
Women's T20 World Cup (1)
India vs New Zealand (1)
Emerging Teams Asia Cup (4)
PAK vs ENG (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
Nepal vs USA (2)
Spring Challenge (2)
Northern Dis vs Otago, 1st Match at Whangarei, Ford Trophy, Oct 20 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st Match, Whangarei, October 20, 2024, The Ford Trophy
PrevNext
What will be the toss result?
ND Win & Bat
OTAGO Win & Bat
ND Win & Bowl
OTAGO Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Northern Dis
W
L
NR
L
L
Otago
W
W
W
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 13:07
Match details
|Cobham Oval, Whangarei
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|20 October 2024 - day (50-over match)