Matches (11)
Champions Trophy (2)
WPL (2)
Ranji Trophy (2)
United States of America in Oman T20Is (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
Northern Dis vs Otago, 30th Match at Invercargill, Ford Trophy, Feb 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score
30th Match, Invercargill, February 23, 2025, The Ford Trophy
What will be the toss result?
ND Win & Bat
OTAGO Win & Bat
ND Win & Bowl
OTAGO Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Northern Dis
L
L
L
L
L
Otago
W
L
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 15:14
Match details
|Queen's Park, Invercargill
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|23 February 2025 - day (50-over match)
The Ford Trophy News
Chad Bowes smashes record for fastest List A double-century
He got there in 103 balls, breaking the record previously held jointly by Travis Head and N Jagadeesan in men's List A cricket