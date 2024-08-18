Matches (10)
Invincibles vs TBA, Final at London, Men's Hundred, Aug 18 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Final (N), Lord's, August 18, 2024, The Hundred Men's Competition
Oval Invincibles (Men) FlagOval Invincibles (Men)

TBA

Tomorrow
5:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
TBA
Match centre Ground time: 02:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
JM Cox
6 M • 189 Runs • 47.25 Avg • 143.18 SR
DJ Malan
8 M • 182 Runs • 36.4 Avg • 95.78 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Zampa
9 M • 19 Wkts • 7.13 Econ • 9.47 SR
SM Curran
10 M • 18 Wkts • 7.88 Econ • 8.88 SR
SQUAD
OI-M
TBA
PLAYER
ROLE
Sam Billings (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Gus Atkinson 
Bowler
Jordan Cox 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tom Curran 
Allrounder
Sam Curran 
Allrounder
Marchant de Lange 
Bowler
Donovan Ferreira 
Allrounder
Will Jacks 
Batting Allrounder
Spencer Johnson 
Bowler
Tom Lammonby 
Batting Allrounder
Saqib Mahmood 
Bowler
Dawid Malan 
Top order Batter
Mohammad Amir 
Bowler
Tawanda Muyeye 
Middle order Batter
Nathan Sowter 
Bowler
Mark Watt 
Bowler
Adam Zampa 
Bowler
Match details
Lord's, London
Series
Season2024
Match days18 August 2024 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Men's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
OI-M862120.893
BP-M862120.402
SB-M852110.595
NSC-M85211-0.453
TR-M84480.348
WF-M8246-0.215
MO-M8172-0.886
LS-M8172-0.975
