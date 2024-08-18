Matches (10)
Fire vs TBA, Final at London, Women's Hundred, Aug 18 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Final, Lord's, August 18, 2024, The Hundred Women's Competition
Welsh Fire (Women) FlagWelsh Fire (Women)

TBA

Tomorrow
1:15 PM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
TBA
Match centre Ground time: 02:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SIR Dunkley
10 M • 285 Runs • 31.67 Avg • 131.94 SR
HK Matthews
10 M • 222 Runs • 27.75 Avg • 112.12 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
FR Davies
9 M • 12 Wkts • 6.68 Econ • 13.33 SR
JL Jonassen
7 M • 12 Wkts • 6.9 Econ • 11.16 SR
SQUAD
WF-W
TBA
PLAYER
ROLE
Tammy Beaumont 
Opening Batter
Sarah Bryce 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kate Coppack 
Bowler
Freya Davies 
Bowler
Georgia Davis 
Bowler
Sophia Dunkley 
Batting Allrounder
Georgia Elwiss 
Batting Allrounder
Phoebe Franklin 
Batter
Alex Griffiths 
Allrounder
Shabnim Ismail 
Bowler
Jess Jonassen 
Bowler
Hayley Matthews 
Opening Batter
Ella McCaughan 
Opening Batter
Claire Nicholas 
Bowler
Emily Windsor 
Batter
Match details
Lord's, London
Series
Season2024
Match days18 August 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
The Hundred Women's Competition

TEAMMWLPTNRR
WF-W852110.334
OI-W852110.034
LS-W84390.080
NSC-W83380.942
TR-W84480.407
MO-W8347-0.398
BP-W8347-0.742
SB-W8163-0.675
