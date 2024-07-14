Matches (17)
Dindigul vs Chepauk, 13th Match at Coimbatore, TNPL, Jul 14 2024 - Match Result
RESULT
13th Match (N), Coimbatore, July 14, 2024, Tamil Nadu Premier League
(7/7 ov) 64/6
(4.5/7 ov, T:65) 65/1
Chepauk won by 9 wickets (with 13 balls remaining)
Match centre
Scorecard summary
Dindigul Dragons • 64/6(7 overs)
45* (20)
2/15 (2)
12 (7)
2/17 (2)
Chepauk Super Gillies • 65/1(4.5 overs)
32* (14)
1/15 (1)
31* (14)
0/23 (1.5)
4.5
1
Ashwin to Jagadeesan, 1 run
4.4
1
Ashwin to Aparajith, 1 run
4.3
2
Ashwin to Aparajith, 2 runs
4.2
6
Ashwin to Aparajith, SIX runs
4.1
6
Ashwin to Aparajith, SIX runs
end of over 413 runs
CSG: 49/1CRR: 12.25 • RRR: 5.66 • Need 17 from 18b
Narayan Jagadeesan31 (13b 1x4 3x6)
Baba Aparajith16 (10b 1x6)
Varun Chakravarthy 1-0-13-0
Ravichandran Ashwin 1-0-7-0
3.6
•
Varun to Jagadeesan, no run
3.5
4
Varun to Jagadeesan, FOUR runs
3.4
6
Varun to Jagadeesan, SIX runs
3.3
1
Varun to Aparajith, 1 run
3.2
1
Varun to Jagadeesan, 1 run
3.1
1
Varun to Aparajith, 1 run
end of over 37 runs
CSG: 36/1CRR: 12.00 • RRR: 7.50 • Need 30 from 24b
Baba Aparajith14 (8b 1x6)
Narayan Jagadeesan20 (9b 2x6)
Ravichandran Ashwin 1-0-7-0
P Vignesh 1-0-13-0
2.6
1
Ashwin to Aparajith, 1 run
2.5
•
Ashwin to Aparajith, no run
2.4
2
Ashwin to Aparajith, 2 runs
2.3
1
Ashwin to Jagadeesan, 1 run
2.2
1
Ashwin to Aparajith, 1 run
2.1
2
Ashwin to Aparajith, 2 runs
end of over 213 runs
CSG: 29/1CRR: 14.50 • RRR: 7.40 • Need 37 from 30b
Narayan Jagadeesan19 (8b 2x6)
Baba Aparajith8 (3b 1x6)
P Vignesh 1-0-13-0
Sandeep Warrier 1-0-15-1
1.6
•
Vignesh to Jagadeesan, no run
1.5
2
Vignesh to Jagadeesan, 2 runs
1.4
2
Vignesh to Jagadeesan, 2 runs
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
DD
45 runs (20)
3 fours4 sixes
Productive shot
on drive
13 runs
0 four2 sixes
Control
57%
CSG
32 runs (14)
1 four3 sixes
Productive shot
upper cut
12 runs
0 four2 sixes
Control
79%
Best performances - bowlers
CSG
O
2
M
1
R
15
W
2
ECO
7.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
O
2
M
0
R
17
W
2
ECO
8.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
Match details
|Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground
|Toss
|Chepauk Super Gillies, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Player Of The Match
|Match days
|14 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
|CSG Player Replacement
Impact player:
|DD Player Replacement
Impact player:
|Umpires
K ManoharanDRS
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Chepauk Super Gillies 0, Dindigul Dragons 2
Language
English
Chepauk Innings
|PLAYER NAME
|R
|B
|lbw
|0
|1
|not out
|32
|14
|not out
|31
|14
|Extras
|(lb 1, w 1)
|Total
|65(1 wkt; 4.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>