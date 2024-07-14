Matches (17)
Dindigul vs Chepauk, 13th Match at Coimbatore, TNPL, Jul 14 2024 - Match Result

RESULT
13th Match (N), Coimbatore, July 14, 2024, Tamil Nadu Premier League
Dindigul Dragons FlagDindigul Dragons
(7/7 ov) 64/6
Chepauk Super Gillies FlagChepauk Super Gillies
(4.5/7 ov, T:65) 65/1

Chepauk won by 9 wickets (with 13 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
2/15
abhishek-tanwar
Scorecard summary
Dindigul Dragons 64/6(7 overs)
Ravichandran Ashwin
45* (20)
Abhishek Tanwar
2/15 (2)
Vimal Khumar
12 (7)
Ganeshan Periyaswamy
2/17 (2)
Chepauk Super Gillies 65/1(4.5 overs)
Narayan Jagadeesan
32* (14)
Sandeep Warrier
1/15 (1)
Baba Aparajith
31* (14)
Ravichandran Ashwin
0/23 (1.5)
4.5
1
Ashwin to Jagadeesan, 1 run
4.4
1
Ashwin to Aparajith, 1 run
4.3
2
Ashwin to Aparajith, 2 runs
4.2
6
Ashwin to Aparajith, SIX runs
4.1
6
Ashwin to Aparajith, SIX runs
end of over 413 runs
CSG: 49/1CRR: 12.25 RRR: 5.66 • Need 17 from 18b
Narayan Jagadeesan31 (13b 1x4 3x6)
Baba Aparajith16 (10b 1x6)
Varun Chakravarthy 1-0-13-0
Ravichandran Ashwin 1-0-7-0
3.6
Varun to Jagadeesan, no run
3.5
4
Varun to Jagadeesan, FOUR runs
3.4
6
Varun to Jagadeesan, SIX runs
3.3
1
Varun to Aparajith, 1 run
3.2
1
Varun to Jagadeesan, 1 run
3.1
1
Varun to Aparajith, 1 run
end of over 37 runs
CSG: 36/1CRR: 12.00 RRR: 7.50 • Need 30 from 24b
Baba Aparajith14 (8b 1x6)
Narayan Jagadeesan20 (9b 2x6)
Ravichandran Ashwin 1-0-7-0
P Vignesh 1-0-13-0
2.6
1
Ashwin to Aparajith, 1 run
2.5
Ashwin to Aparajith, no run
2.4
2
Ashwin to Aparajith, 2 runs
2.3
1
Ashwin to Jagadeesan, 1 run
2.2
1
Ashwin to Aparajith, 1 run
2.1
2
Ashwin to Aparajith, 2 runs
end of over 213 runs
CSG: 29/1CRR: 14.50 RRR: 7.40 • Need 37 from 30b
Narayan Jagadeesan19 (8b 2x6)
Baba Aparajith8 (3b 1x6)
P Vignesh 1-0-13-0
Sandeep Warrier 1-0-15-1
1.6
Vignesh to Jagadeesan, no run
1.5
2
Vignesh to Jagadeesan, 2 runs
1.4
2
Vignesh to Jagadeesan, 2 runs
Best performances - batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
R Ashwin
45 runs (20)
3 fours4 sixes
Productive shot
on drive
13 runs
0 four2 sixes
Control
57%
N Jagadeesan
32 runs (14)
1 four3 sixes
Productive shot
upper cut
12 runs
0 four2 sixes
Control
79%
Best performances - bowlers
AB Tanwar
O
2
M
1
R
15
W
2
ECO
7.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
G Periyaswamy
O
2
M
0
R
17
W
2
ECO
8.5
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
Match details
Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Ground
TossChepauk Super Gillies, elected to field first
Series
Season2024
Player Of The Match
Chepauk
Abhishek Tanwar
Match days14 July 2024 - night (20-over match)
CSG Player Replacement
Impact player
D Santhosh Kumar
in
Ganeshan Periyaswamy
 out (1st innings, 6.6 ov)
DD Player Replacement
Impact player
Sandeep Warrier
in
Sarath Kumar
 out (1st innings, 6.6 ov)
Umpires
India
K ManoharanDRS
India
Madanagopal KuppurajDRS
TV Umpire
India
MM Srinivasa Rangan
Reserve Umpire
India
Kaushik Gandhi
Match Referee
India
Vijeylaxmi Narasimhan
PointsChepauk Super Gillies 0, Dindigul Dragons 2
Language
English
Chepauk Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
D Santhosh Kumar
lbw01
N Jagadeesan
not out3214
B Aparajith
not out3114
Extras(lb 1, w 1)
Total65(1 wkt; 4.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Tamil Nadu Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
LKK33060.519
TRI32141.433
CSG42240.253
NRK3214-0.023
TT3122-0.032
DD3122-0.413
SAL4132-0.519
SMP3122-1.237
