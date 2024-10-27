Matches (26)
India vs New Zealand (1)
PAK vs ENG (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)
ZIM Women vs USA Women (1)
Emerging Teams Asia Cup (2)

Koshi vs Lumbini, 2nd Match at Biratnagar, Neapl U19, Oct 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match, Biratnagar, October 27, 2024, Naresh Shrestha Memorial U19 Men's National Cricket Tournament
PrevNext
Koshi Province FlagKoshi Province
Lumbini Province FlagLumbini Province
Tomorrow
3:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 09:00
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Match details
Girija Prasad Koirala Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match days27 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Naresh Shrestha Memorial U19 Men's National Cricket Tournament

Full Table