Matches (26)
India vs New Zealand (1)
PAK vs ENG (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)
ZIM Women vs USA Women (1)
Emerging Teams Asia Cup (2)
Koshi vs Lumbini, 2nd Match at Biratnagar, Neapl U19, Oct 27 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Match, Biratnagar, October 27, 2024, Naresh Shrestha Memorial U19 Men's National Cricket Tournament
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Koshi
L
L
L
L
L
Lumbini
W
W
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 09:00
Head to headLast 2 Matches
Match details
|Girija Prasad Koirala Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|27 October 2024 - day (20-over match)