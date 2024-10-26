Matches (26)
India vs New Zealand (1)
PAK vs ENG (1)
Emerging Teams Asia Cup (2)
WCL 2 (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)
ZIM Women vs USA Women (1)
Koshi vs Madhesh, 1st Match at Biratnagar, Neapl U19, Oct 26 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st Match, Biratnagar, October 26, 2024, Naresh Shrestha Memorial U19 Men's National Cricket Tournament
PrevNext
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Koshi
L
L
L
L
L
Madhesh
W
L
L
W
T
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 01:42
Match details
|Girija Prasad Koirala Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|26 October 2024 - day (20-over match)