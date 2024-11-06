Matches (10)
WCL 2 (1)
AUS vs PAK (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
India vs New Zealand (1)
Pro50 Championship (2)
Nepal U19 (2)
TBA vs TBA, Final at Biratnagar, Nepal U19, Nov 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Final, Biratnagar, November 06, 2024, Naresh Shrestha Memorial U19 Men's National Cricket Tournament
PrevNext
TBA
TBA
Tomorrow
3:15 AM
Match yet to begin
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match details
|Girija Prasad Koirala Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|6 November 2024 - day (50-over match)