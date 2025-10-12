Matches (7)
PNG Women vs UAE Women, 1st ODI at Port Moresby, PNG-W vs UAE-E, Oct 13 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
1st ODI, Port Moresby, October 13, 2025, United Arab Emirates Women tour of Papua New Guinea
UAE Women won by 5 wickets (with 101 balls remaining)

Player Of The Match
5/20
suraksha-kotte
WODI CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 ovs
Michelle Botha* 
(rhb)
18312058.066 (8b)12 (16b)
Theertha Satish 
(lhb)
46875052.876 (26b)4 (15b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Henao Thomas 
(ob)
8.131421.713910-
Mairi Tom 
(rm)
1023403.404320-
MatRunsHSAve
58042*26.67
51646641.00
MatWktsBBIAve
10113/3025.18
100/34-
 Last BatRinitha Rajith 0 (3b) FOW63/5 (23.6 Ov)
4
33rd
2
1
2
5w
32nd
31st
1w
4
30th
1
1
Match centre 
33.1
4
Thomas to Botha, FOUR runs
end of over 3310 runs
UAE-W: 93/5CRR: 2.81 RRR: 0.05
Theertha Satish46 (87b 5x4)
Michelle Botha14 (30b 1x4)
Mairi Tom 10-2-34-0
Henao Thomas 8-3-10-2
32.6
2
Tom to Theertha Satish, 2 runs
32.5
1
Tom to Botha, 1 run
32.4
Tom to Botha, no run
32.3
2
Tom to Botha, 2 runs
32.3
5w
Tom to Botha, 5 wide
32.2
Tom to Botha, no run
32.1
Tom to Botha, no run
end of over 32Maiden
UAE-W: 83/5CRR: 2.59 RRR: 0.61
Theertha Satish44 (86b 5x4)
Michelle Botha11 (25b 1x4)
Henao Thomas 8-3-10-2
Mairi Tom 9-2-24-0
31.6
Thomas to Theertha Satish, no run
31.5
Thomas to Theertha Satish, no run
31.4
Thomas to Theertha Satish, no run
31.3
Thomas to Theertha Satish, no run
31.2
Thomas to Theertha Satish, no run
31.1
Thomas to Theertha Satish, no run
end of over 315 runs
UAE-W: 83/5CRR: 2.67 RRR: 0.57
Michelle Botha11 (25b 1x4)
Theertha Satish44 (80b 5x4)
Mairi Tom 9-2-24-0
Henao Thomas 7-2-10-2
30.6
Tom to Botha, no run
30.5
Tom to Botha, no run
30.5
1w
Tom to Botha, 1 wide
30.4
Tom to Botha, no run
30.3
4
Tom to Botha, FOUR runs
30.2
Tom to Botha, no run
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
Match details
Amini Park, Port Moresby
TossUnited Arab Emirates Women, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
UAE Women
Suraksha Kotte
Series resultUnited Arab Emirates Women led the 4-match series 1-0
Match numberWODI no. 1499
Match days13 October 2025 - day (50-over match)
WODI debut
Erani Pokana
Erani Pokana
Hollan Doriga
Hollan Doriga
Mairi Tom
Mairi Tom
Umpires
P.N.G.
Alu Kapa
P.N.G.
Helen Atai
UAE Women Innings
Player NameRB
ER Oza
caught36
Theertha Satish
not out4687
L Keny
bowled111
S Dharnidharka
caught540
Vaishnave Mahesh
lbw922
Rinitha Rajith
lbw03
MD Botha
not out1831
Extras(b 2, lb 1, nb 1, w 11)
Total97(5 wkts; 33.1 ovs)
<1 / 2>