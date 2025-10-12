Matches (7)
PNG Women vs UAE Women, 1st ODI at Port Moresby, PNG-W vs UAE-E, Oct 13 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
1st ODI, Port Moresby, October 13, 2025, United Arab Emirates Women tour of Papua New Guinea
(33.1/50 ov, T:94) 97/5
UAE Women won by 5 wickets (with 101 balls remaining)
WODI CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 ovs
(rhb)
|18
|31
|2
|0
|58.06
|6 (8b)
|12 (16b)
(lhb)
|46
|87
|5
|0
|52.87
|6 (26b)
|4 (15b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(ob)
|8.1
|3
|14
|2
|1.71
|39
|1
|0
|-
(rm)
|10
|2
|34
|0
|3.40
|43
|2
|0
|-
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|5
|80
|42*
|26.67
|5
|164
|66
|41.00
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|10
|11
|3/30
|25.18
|1
|0
|0/34
|-
Last Bat: Rinitha Rajith 0 (3b) • FOW: 63/5 (23.6 Ov)
33.1
4
Thomas to Botha, FOUR runs
end of over 3310 runs
UAE-W: 93/5CRR: 2.81 • RRR: 0.05
Theertha Satish46 (87b 5x4)
Michelle Botha14 (30b 1x4)
Mairi Tom 10-2-34-0
Henao Thomas 8-3-10-2
32.6
2
Tom to Theertha Satish, 2 runs
32.5
1
Tom to Botha, 1 run
32.4
•
Tom to Botha, no run
32.3
2
Tom to Botha, 2 runs
32.3
5w
Tom to Botha, 5 wide
32.2
•
Tom to Botha, no run
32.1
•
Tom to Botha, no run
end of over 32Maiden
UAE-W: 83/5CRR: 2.59 • RRR: 0.61
Theertha Satish44 (86b 5x4)
Michelle Botha11 (25b 1x4)
Henao Thomas 8-3-10-2
Mairi Tom 9-2-24-0
31.6
•
Thomas to Theertha Satish, no run
31.5
•
Thomas to Theertha Satish, no run
31.4
•
Thomas to Theertha Satish, no run
31.3
•
Thomas to Theertha Satish, no run
31.2
•
Thomas to Theertha Satish, no run
31.1
•
Thomas to Theertha Satish, no run
end of over 315 runs
UAE-W: 83/5CRR: 2.67 • RRR: 0.57
Michelle Botha11 (25b 1x4)
Theertha Satish44 (80b 5x4)
Mairi Tom 9-2-24-0
Henao Thomas 7-2-10-2
30.6
•
Tom to Botha, no run
30.5
•
Tom to Botha, no run
30.5
1w
Tom to Botha, 1 wide
30.4
•
Tom to Botha, no run
30.3
4
Tom to Botha, FOUR runs
30.2
•
Tom to Botha, no run
Match details
|Amini Park, Port Moresby
|Toss
|United Arab Emirates Women, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Series result
|United Arab Emirates Women led the 4-match series 1-0
|Match number
|WODI no. 1499
|Match days
|13 October 2025 - day (50-over match)
|WODI debut
|Umpires
UAE Women Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|3
|6
|not out
|46
|87
|bowled
|1
|11
|caught
|5
|40
|lbw
|9
|22
|lbw
|0
|3
|not out
|18
|31
|Extras
|(b 2, lb 1, nb 1, w 11)
|Total
|97(5 wkts; 33.1 ovs)
