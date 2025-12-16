Matches (7)
10th Match, Group A, Dubai, December 16, 2025, Under-19s Asia Cup
India Under-19s FlagIndia Under-19s
408/7
Malaysia Under-19s FlagMalaysia Under-19s
(13.4/50 ov, T:409) 30/5

Malaysia U19 need 379 runs from 36.2 overs.

Current RR: 2.19
 • Required RR: 10.43
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 12/2 (2.40)
Under-19 Asia Cup: Abhigyan Kundu slams unbeaten 125-ball 209 against Malaysia

India put up 408 in their 50 overs, with Vedant Trivedi and Vaibhav Suryavanshi scoring half-centuries, as Muhammad Akram picked up five wickets for Malaysia

ESPNcricinfo staff
16-Dec-2025 • 35 mins ago
Abhigyan Kundu brought up a double-century, India vs Malaysia, Under-19 Asia Cup, Dubai, December 16, 2025

Abhigyan Kundu brought up a quick double-century  •  CREIMAS

Innings India Under-19s 408 for 7 (Kundu 209*, Trivedi 90, Suryavanshi 50, Akram 5-89) vs Malaysia
Abhigyan Kundu, the wicketkeeper-batter, walked out at No. 5 in the 11th over, batted till the end of India's innings against Malaysia in their Under-19 Asia Cup contest in Dubai, and finished with a 125-ball 209 not out against his name, taking India to a formidable 408 for 7 in the process.
The India vs Malaysia match, however, doesn't have "official youth ODI" status, meaning South Africa's Jorich Van Schalkwyk, who had scored 215 off 153 balls against Zimbabwe earlier this year in Harare, remains the only batter in that list. Bangladesh international Soumya Sarkar had also hit a double-century in a fixture against Qatar in 2012, hitting 209 in 135 balls, but that was also in a game without official youth ODI status.
Kundu led India's batting effort against Malaysia after Vaibhav Suryavanshi had done the initial scoring, with a 26-ball 50. Kundu put together a 209-run stand with Vedant Trivedi (90 in 106 balls) for the fourth wicket, a partnership that ran from the 11th over to the 41st.
When Trivedi was dismissed, Kundu was on 128 in 92 balls. He sped up in the last ten overs, adding 81 runs in 33 balls, taking India past the 400-run mark. Kundu had earlier scored 32 not out in 17 balls against UAE and 22 in 32 balls against Pakistan.
For Malaysia, Muhammad Akram was the standout performer, returning 5 for 89 from his ten overs, the left-arm medium pacer victims including Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra and Harvansh Pangalia.
India are on top of the Group A table in the tournament, having earlier beaten UAE and Pakistan. Malaysia are bottom of the group, having lost to the same opponents earlier.
More to follow...
Malaysia U19 Innings
Player NameRB
Azib Wajdi
bowled07
Mohammad Hairil
caught019
MARM Afinid
caught1219
DPDK Patro
not out323
Muhammad Aalif
caught15
Muhammad Fathul Muin
caught67
Muhammad Akram
not out02
Extras(lb 2, w 6)
Total30(5 wkts; 13.4 ovs)
Under-19s Asia Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND1922043.273
PAK1921122.091
UAE192112-1.608
MAL192020-3.866
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
SL1922041.848
BAN1922041.558
AFG192020-0.137
NEP192020-3.401
Full Table