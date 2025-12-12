Matches (12)
NZ vs WI (1)
SMAT (4)
ILT20 (2)
Under-19s Asia Cup (3)
WBBL (1)
SA Women vs IRE Women (1)
RESULT
1st Match, Group A, ICCA Dubai, December 12, 2025, Under-19s Asia Cup
IND Under-19 FlagIND Under-19
433/6
UAE Under-19 FlagUAE Under-19
(50 ov, T:434) 199/7

IND Under-19 won by 234 runs

Player Of The Match
171 (95)
vaibhav-suryavanshi
Vaibhav Suryavanshi slams 95-ball 171 in Under-19 Asia Cup opener

Vaibhav Suryavanshi's innings against UAE saw him fall just six runs short of the India record for highest score in a youth one-day match, held by Ambati Rayudu

Shashank Kishore
Shashank Kishore
12-Dec-2025 • 10 hrs ago
Vaibhav Suryavanshi goes airborne, England U-19 vs India U-19, 1st Youth ODI, Hove, June 27, 2025

Vaibhav Suryavanshi hit nine fours and 14 sixes in his innings  •  MB Media/Getty Images

Vaibhav Suryavanshi slammed a blistering 95-ball 171 in the Under-19 Asia Cup opener against UAE Under-19s on Friday. He fell just six short of Ambati Rayudu's long-standing India record in youth one-dayers - the 177 against England in Taunton back in 2002.
Suryavanshi, yet to turn 15, hit nine fours and 14 sixes during his innings, before being bowled attempting a paddle in the 33rd over of India Under-19s' innings. They eventually finished with 433 for 6 after being put in to bat. In response, UAE could only manage 199 for 7, leading to a 234-run win for India and a Player of the Match award for Suryavanshi.
Last month, Suryavanshi had smashed a 42-ball 144 - the joint-third-fastest century by an Indian in men's T20s - against UAE at the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha. He had got to his century off 32 deliveries that day, in the process recording the joint-sixth-fastest century in all men's T20s.
Suryavanshi - a certainty to feature in next month's Under-19 World Cup in Namibia and Zimbabwe - also recently slammed an unbeaten 61-ball 108 at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to become the youngest century-maker in the tournament's history.
He had a breakthrough year in 2025, when he became the youngest to slam an IPL century, for Rajasthan Royals (101 off 38 balls) against Gujarat Titans. Having made history just a few months earlier - by becoming the youngest pick in an IPL auction at 13 - Suryavanshi featured in seven games in the 2025 edition, all as an opener. He made 252 runs at a strike rate of 206.55.
After IPL 2025, he was part of the India Under-19 squads that toured England and Australia. He smashed a 78-ball century in the first four-day fixture in Brisbane, and finished as the second-highest run-getter of the multi-day series against Australia Under-19s, scoring 133 runs in three innings as India won 2-0.
Prior to that, he had amassed 355 runs at a strike rate of 174.01 in the one-dayers against England Under-19s.
Vaibhav SuryavanshiUnited Arab Emirates Under-19sIndia Under-19s (Young Cricketers)United Arab EmiratesIndiaIND Under-19 vs UAE Under-19Under-19s Asia Cup

Shashank Kishore is a senior correspondent at ESPNcricinfo

UAE Under-19 Innings
Player NameRB
YK Rai
bowled1712
S D'Souza
caught43
Ayaan Misbah
run out318
Muhammad Rayan
caught1926
P Madhu
caught5087
Ahmed Khudadad
bowled03
Noorullah Ayobi
caught310
U Suri
not out78106
Saleh Amin
not out2035
Extras(lb 1, w 4)
Total199(7 wkts; 50 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Under-19s Asia Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPT
PAK191102
IND191102
UAE191010
MAL191010
Group B
TeamMWLPT
AFG19----
BAN19----
NEP19----
SL19----
Full Table