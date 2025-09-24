Matches (18)
Asia Cup (2)
ICC Women's WC (Warm-up) (4)
IND-A vs AUS-A (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
ZIM-W vs UAE-W (1)
AUS-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
UAE Women vs ZIM-A WMN, Tour match at Bulawayo, ZIM-W vs UAE-W, Sep 24 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
Tour match, Bulawayo, September 24, 2025, United Arab Emirates Women tour of Zimbabwe
Scorecard summary
United Arab Emirates Women • 230/10(44.5 overs)
57 (58)
3/42 (10)
55 (68)
2/32 (7.5)
Zimbabwe A Women • 138/10(35.3 overs)
38 (78)
4/30 (6)
28 (23)
2/8 (3)
35.3
W
Heena to Phiri, OUT
Loryn Phiri b Hotchandani 38 (78b 2x4 0x6 112m) SR: 48.71
35.2
•
Heena to Phiri, no run
35.1
•
Heena to Phiri, no run
end of over 3510 runs • 1 wicket
ZWA: 138/9CRR: 3.94 • RRR: 6.20
Loryn Phiri38 (75b 2x4)
Siya Gokhale 3-0-26-1
Heena Hotchandani 3-0-15-0
34.6
W
Gokhale to Munorwei, OUT
Passionate Munorwei c Vaishnave Mahesh b Gokhale 28 (23b 3x4 0x6 23m) SR: 121.73
34.5
•
Gokhale to Munorwei, no run
34.4
4
Gokhale to Munorwei, FOUR runs
34.3
2
Gokhale to Munorwei, 2 runs
34.2
4
Gokhale to Munorwei, FOUR runs
34.1
•
Gokhale to Munorwei, no run
end of over 346 runs
ZWA: 128/8CRR: 3.76 • RRR: 6.43
Loryn Phiri38 (75b 2x4)
Passionate Munorwei18 (17b 1x4)
Heena Hotchandani 3-0-15-0
Siya Gokhale 2-0-16-0
33.6
•
Heena to Phiri, no run
33.5
1
Heena to Munorwei, 1 run
33.4
•
Heena to Munorwei, no run
33.3
4
Heena to Munorwei, FOUR runs
33.2
1
Heena to Phiri, 1 run
33.1
•
Heena to Phiri, no run
end of over 337 runs
ZWA: 122/8CRR: 3.69 • RRR: 6.41
Passionate Munorwei13 (14b)
Loryn Phiri37 (72b 2x4)
Siya Gokhale 2-0-16-0
Heena Hotchandani 2-0-9-0
32.6
•
Gokhale to Munorwei, no run
32.5
2
Gokhale to Munorwei, 2 runs
32.4
1
Gokhale to Phiri, 1 run
32.3
•
Gokhale to Phiri, no run
32.3
1w
Gokhale to Phiri, 1 wide
Match details
|Bulawayo Athletic Club
|Toss
|Zimbabwe A Women, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Players per side
|United Arab Emirates Women 17 (11 batting, 11 fielding); Zimbabwe A Women 13 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
|Match days
|24 September 2025 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
ZIM-A WMN Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|lbw
|17
|28
|bowled
|10
|12
|lbw
|8
|21
|lbw
|0
|2
|bowled
|4
|3
|bowled
|38
|78
|bowled
|12
|28
|lbw
|9
|15
|lbw
|0
|3
|caught
|28
|23
|not out
|0
|0
|Extras
|(lb 4, w 8)
|Total
|138(10 wkts; 35.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>