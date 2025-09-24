Matches (18)
UAE Women vs ZIM-A WMN, Tour match at Bulawayo, ZIM-W vs UAE-W, Sep 24 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
Tour match, Bulawayo, September 24, 2025, United Arab Emirates Women tour of Zimbabwe
UAE Women won by 92 runs

Scorecard summary
United Arab Emirates Women 230/10(44.5 overs)
Theertha Satish
57 (58)
Loryn Phiri
3/42 (10)
Esha Oza
55 (68)
Tendai Makusha
2/32 (7.5)
Zimbabwe A Women 138/10(35.3 overs)
Loryn Phiri
38 (78)
Samaira Dharnidharka
4/30 (6)
Passionate Munorwei
28 (23)
Katie Thompson
2/8 (3)
35.3
W
Heena to Phiri, OUT
Loryn Phiri b Hotchandani 38 (78b 2x4 0x6 112m) SR: 48.71
35.2
Heena to Phiri, no run
35.1
Heena to Phiri, no run
end of over 3510 runs • 1 wicket
ZWA: 138/9CRR: 3.94 RRR: 6.20
Loryn Phiri38 (75b 2x4)
Siya Gokhale 3-0-26-1
Heena Hotchandani 3-0-15-0
34.6
W
Gokhale to Munorwei, OUT
Passionate Munorwei c Vaishnave Mahesh b Gokhale 28 (23b 3x4 0x6 23m) SR: 121.73
34.5
Gokhale to Munorwei, no run
34.4
4
Gokhale to Munorwei, FOUR runs
34.3
2
Gokhale to Munorwei, 2 runs
34.2
4
Gokhale to Munorwei, FOUR runs
34.1
Gokhale to Munorwei, no run
end of over 346 runs
ZWA: 128/8CRR: 3.76 RRR: 6.43
Loryn Phiri38 (75b 2x4)
Passionate Munorwei18 (17b 1x4)
Heena Hotchandani 3-0-15-0
Siya Gokhale 2-0-16-0
33.6
Heena to Phiri, no run
33.5
1
Heena to Munorwei, 1 run
33.4
Heena to Munorwei, no run
33.3
4
Heena to Munorwei, FOUR runs
33.2
1
Heena to Phiri, 1 run
33.1
Heena to Phiri, no run
end of over 337 runs
ZWA: 122/8CRR: 3.69 RRR: 6.41
Passionate Munorwei13 (14b)
Loryn Phiri37 (72b 2x4)
Siya Gokhale 2-0-16-0
Heena Hotchandani 2-0-9-0
32.6
Gokhale to Munorwei, no run
32.5
2
Gokhale to Munorwei, 2 runs
32.4
1
Gokhale to Phiri, 1 run
32.3
Gokhale to Phiri, no run
32.3
1w
Gokhale to Phiri, 1 wide
Read full commentary
Match details
Bulawayo Athletic Club
TossZimbabwe A Women, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Players per sideUnited Arab Emirates Women 17 (11 batting, 11 fielding); Zimbabwe A Women 13 (11 batting, 11 fielding)
Match days24 September 2025 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Zimbabwe
Given Sithole
Zimbabwe
Nkosehle Ndiweni
Reserve Umpire
Zimbabwe
Christopher Phiri
Match Referee
Zimbabwe
Julia Chibhabha
ZIM-A WMN Innings
Player NameRB
NL Mtomba
lbw1728
N Makanhiwa
bowled1012
AR Ndiraya
lbw821
R Pasipanodya
lbw02
L Pemhiwa
bowled43
L Phiri
bowled3878
A Mazvishaya
bowled1228
C Mutasa
lbw915
B Magachena
lbw03
P Munorwei
caught2823
M Kanchinge
not out00
Extras(lb 4, w 8)
Total138(10 wkts; 35.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>