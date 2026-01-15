Matches (13)
New Zealand in India (1)
WPL (2)
SA20 (2)
Super Smash (1)
BBL (2)
Men's Under-19 World Cup (3)
BPL (2)

Karnataka vs Vidarbha, 1st semi final at Bengaluru, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Jan 15 2026 - Live Cricket Score

1st semi final (D/N), CoE 1, Bengaluru, January 15, 2026, Vijay Hazare Trophy
Karnataka FlagKarnataka
Vidarbha FlagVidarbha
batters to watch(Recent stats)
D Padikkal
10 M • 815 Runs • 90.56 Avg • 95.76 SR
MA Agarwal
10 M • 443 Runs • 44.3 Avg • 92.09 SR
DR Shorey
10 M • 692 Runs • 86.5 Avg • 97.05 SR
AR Mokhade
8 M • 643 Runs • 91.86 Avg • 111.24 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Abhilash Shetty
8 M • 21 Wkts • 6.07 Econ • 19.85 SR
S Gopal
10 M • 14 Wkts • 5.78 Econ • 37.71 SR
NN Bhute
9 M • 19 Wkts • 6.34 Econ • 24.42 SR
Yash Thakur
9 M • 14 Wkts • 6.76 Econ • 32.57 SR
Head to headLast 4 Matches
Squad
KNTKA
VIDAR
Player
Role
Mayank Agarwal (c)
Batter
Karun Nair (vc)
Top order Batter
Abhilash Shetty 
Bowler
Shreesha Achar 
Bowler
Harshil Dharmani 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shreyas Gopal 
Allrounder
Abhinav Manohar 
Batting Allrounder
Manvanth Kumar 
Allrounder
Devdutt Padikkal 
Top order Batter
Dhruv Prabhakar 
-
Prasidh Krishna 
Bowler
KL Rahul 
Wicketkeeper Batter
BR Sharath 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Krishnan Shrijith 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ravichandran Smaran 
Batter
Vijaykumar Vyshak 
Bowler
Match details
BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru
Series
Season2025/26
Hours of play (local time)start 13.30, First Session 13.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.45, Second Session 17.45-21.15
Match days15 January 2026 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
Vijay Hazare Trophy

Elite, Group A
TeamMWLDPTNRR
KNTKA7610240.544
MP7520200.834
KER7430160.554
JHK743016-0.042
TN7340120.509
TPURA7340120.125
RAJ72508-0.717
PONDI71604-1.849
Elite, Group B
TeamMWLDPTNRR
UP7700281.737
VIDAR7520201.264
BRODA7520200.712
BENG7430160.366
J + K734012-0.426
HYD725080.026
ASSAM71604-1.380
CHD71604-2.219
Elite, Group C
TeamMWLDPTNRR
PNJB7610241.377
MUM7520200.964
MAHA7430161.195
CGR7430160.112
HP7340120.239
GOA734012-0.127
UKHND734012-0.699
SIKM70700-3.390
Elite, Group D
TeamMWLDPTNRR
DELHI7610241.809
SAU7520200.857
HRYNA742018-0.324
RLYS743016-0.191
GUJ7340120.382
ODSA734012-0.109
AP724010-0.258
SVCS70700-2.177
Plate Group
TeamMWLDPTNRR
BIHAR5500203.067
MNPR5410160.568
NAGA5320121.003
MEGHA523080.107
ARP51404-2.646
MIZO50500-2.019
Full Table