Matches (13)
New Zealand in India (1)
WPL (2)
SA20 (2)
Super Smash (1)
BBL (2)
Men's Under-19 World Cup (3)
BPL (2)
Karnataka vs Vidarbha, 1st semi final at Bengaluru, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Jan 15 2026 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Karnataka
W
W
W
L
W
Vidarbha
W
W
L
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 03:25
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KNTKA10 M • 815 Runs • 90.56 Avg • 95.76 SR
KNTKA10 M • 443 Runs • 44.3 Avg • 92.09 SR
VIDAR10 M • 692 Runs • 86.5 Avg • 97.05 SR
VIDAR8 M • 643 Runs • 91.86 Avg • 111.24 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KNTKA8 M • 21 Wkts • 6.07 Econ • 19.85 SR
KNTKA10 M • 14 Wkts • 5.78 Econ • 37.71 SR
VIDAR9 M • 19 Wkts • 6.34 Econ • 24.42 SR
VIDAR9 M • 14 Wkts • 6.76 Econ • 32.57 SR
Squad
KNTKA
VIDAR
Player
Role
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Hours of play (local time)
|start 13.30, First Session 13.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.45, Second Session 17.45-21.15
|Match days
|15 January 2026 - daynight (50-over match)
Language
English
Vijay Hazare Trophy News
Prabhsimran, Rathod fire Punjab and Vidarbha into Vijay Hazare Trophy semis
Punjab will meet Saurashtra in semis; Vidarbha set up semi-flash clash with Karnataka
Prabhsimran, bowlers fire Punjab into semi-finals; Vidarbha beat Delhi
It is quarter-finals time at the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with Punjab taking on MP and Delhi facing Vidarbha in Bengaluru. Get the latest updates and analysis right here
Padikkal, Desai send Karnataka and Saurashtra into VHT semis
Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh were eliminated from the competition on Monday
Vijay Hazare Trophy - Rain has final say; Karnataka and Saurashtra qualify
It is quarter-finals time at the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with Karnataka taking on Mumbai and UP facing Saurashtra in Bengaluru. Get the latest updates and analysis right here
Vijay Hazare Trophy
Elite, Group A
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|NRR
|KNTKA
|7
|6
|1
|0
|24
|0.544
|MP
|7
|5
|2
|0
|20
|0.834
|KER
|7
|4
|3
|0
|16
|0.554
|JHK
|7
|4
|3
|0
|16
|-0.042
|TN
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|0.509
|TPURA
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|0.125
|RAJ
|7
|2
|5
|0
|8
|-0.717
|PONDI
|7
|1
|6
|0
|4
|-1.849
Elite, Group B
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|NRR
|UP
|7
|7
|0
|0
|28
|1.737
|VIDAR
|7
|5
|2
|0
|20
|1.264
|BRODA
|7
|5
|2
|0
|20
|0.712
|BENG
|7
|4
|3
|0
|16
|0.366
|J + K
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|-0.426
|HYD
|7
|2
|5
|0
|8
|0.026
|ASSAM
|7
|1
|6
|0
|4
|-1.380
|CHD
|7
|1
|6
|0
|4
|-2.219
Elite, Group C
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|NRR
|PNJB
|7
|6
|1
|0
|24
|1.377
|MUM
|7
|5
|2
|0
|20
|0.964
|MAHA
|7
|4
|3
|0
|16
|1.195
|CGR
|7
|4
|3
|0
|16
|0.112
|HP
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|0.239
|GOA
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|-0.127
|UKHND
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|-0.699
|SIKM
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|-3.390
Elite, Group D
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|NRR
|DELHI
|7
|6
|1
|0
|24
|1.809
|SAU
|7
|5
|2
|0
|20
|0.857
|HRYNA
|7
|4
|2
|0
|18
|-0.324
|RLYS
|7
|4
|3
|0
|16
|-0.191
|GUJ
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|0.382
|ODSA
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|-0.109
|AP
|7
|2
|4
|0
|10
|-0.258
|SVCS
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|-2.177