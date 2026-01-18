Matches (30)
Vidarbha vs Saurashtra, Final at Bengaluru, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Jan 18 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
Final (D/N), CoE 1, Bengaluru, January 18, 2026, Vijay Hazare Trophy
Vidarbha FlagVidarbha
317/8
Saurashtra FlagSaurashtra
(48.5/50 ov, T:318) 279

Vidarbha won by 38 runs

Player Of The Match
128 (118)
atharva-taide
Player Of The Series
814 runs
aman-mokhade
Scorecard summary
Vidarbha 317/8(50 overs)
Atharva Taide
128 (118)
Ankur Panwar
4/65 (10)
Yash Rathod
54 (61)
Chetan Sakariya
2/45 (10)
Saurashtra 279/10(48.5 overs)
Prerak Mankad
88 (92)
Yash Thakur
4/50 (9.5)
Chirag Jani
64 (63)
Nachiket Bhute
3/46 (9)
48.5
W
Thakur to Sakariya, OUT
Chetan Sakariya lbw b Yash Thakur 11 (12b 0x4 1x6) SR: 91.66
48.4
Thakur to Sakariya, no run
48.3
Thakur to Sakariya, no run
48.2
Thakur to Sakariya, no run
48.1
2
Thakur to Sakariya, 2 runs
end of over 4811 runs • 1 wicket
SAU: 277/9CRR: 5.77 RRR: 20.50
Chetan Sakariya9 (7b 1x6)
Nachiket Bhute 9-2-46-3
Darshan Nalkande 10-1-52-2
47.6
W
Bhute to Jadeja, OUT
Dharmendrasinh Jadeja c Mokhade b Bhute 8 (7b 1x4 0x6) SR: 114.28
47.5
4
Bhute to Jadeja, FOUR runs
47.4
1
Bhute to Sakariya, 1 run
47.3
6
Bhute to Sakariya, SIX runs
47.2
Bhute to Sakariya, no run
47.1
Bhute to Sakariya, no run
end of over 476 runs
SAU: 266/8CRR: 5.65 RRR: 17.33
Chetan Sakariya2 (3b)
Dharmendrasinh Jadeja4 (5b)
Darshan Nalkande 10-1-52-2
Yash Thakur 9-0-48-3
46.6
1
Nalkande to Sakariya, 1 run
46.5
1
Nalkande to Jadeja, 1 run
46.4
1
Nalkande to Sakariya, 1 run
46.3
1
Nalkande to Jadeja, 1 run
46.2
1b
Nalkande to Sakariya, 1 bye
46.1
1
Nalkande to Jadeja, 1 run
end of over 463 runs • 2 wickets
SAU: 260/8CRR: 5.65 RRR: 14.50
Dharmendrasinh Jadeja1 (2b)
Yash Thakur 9-0-48-3
Darshan Nalkande 9-1-47-2
45.6
W
Thakur to Ahir, OUT
Ruchit Ahir c †Binkar b Yash Thakur 21 (23b 0x4 1x6) SR: 91.3
45.5
1
Thakur to Jadeja, 1 run
45.4
Thakur to Jadeja, no run
Match details
BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru
TossSaurashtra, elected to field first
Series
Season2025/26
Player Of The Match
Vidarbha
Atharva Taide
Player Of The Series
Vidarbha
Aman Mokhade
Series resultVidarbha won the 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy
Hours of play (local time)start 13.30, First Session 13.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.45, Second Session 17.45-21.15
Match days18 January 2026 - daynight (50-over match)
List A debut
Md Faiz
Md Faiz
Umpires
India
Akshay Totre
India
Kannur Swaroopanand
TV Umpire
India
Abhijeet Bengeri
Match Referee
India
Amit Sharma
Language
English
'That hunger...' - captain Harsh Dubey reflects on Vidarbha's Vijay Hazare Trophy triumph

The key was good preparation, keeping calm when things didn't go right, and players doing what was expected of them, says Harsh Dubey after Vidarbha's maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy title

Taide 128, bowlers' combined show lead Vidarbha to maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy title

Saurashtra fell short in 318 chase even as Prerak Mankad and Chirag Jani kept them in the hunt

Taide 128, bowlers help Vidarbha clinch maiden Vijay Hazare crown

It's the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier List A competition, in Bengaluru. Catch all the highlights of the action right here

Dubey and Desai's chance to inspire as Vidarbha take on Saurashtra for Vijay Hazare title

Both teams are in the middle of a transition but neither has lost their edge

Chetan Sakariya: The wounds have healed and 'everything is coming together' again

After a long period dealing with injuries - usual and freak - and loss of rhythm, Sakariya is back as a key player in Saurashtra's run to the Vijay Hazare Trophy final

Saurashtra Innings
Player NameRB
HM Desai
caught2025
VM Jadeja
caught911
PN Mankad
lbw8892
S Gajjar
caught2536
P Rana
bowled720
CS Jani
caught6463
R Ahir
caught2123
JD Unadkat
caught65
DA Jadeja
caught87
C Sakariya
lbw1112
A Panwar
not out00
Extras(b 1, lb 2, nb 1, w 16)
Total279(10 wkts; 48.5 ovs)
