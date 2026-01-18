Matches (30)
Vidarbha vs Saurashtra, Final at Bengaluru, Vijay Hazare Trophy, Jan 18 2026 - Match Result
RESULT
Final (D/N), CoE 1, Bengaluru, January 18, 2026, Vijay Hazare Trophy
Scorecard summary
Vidarbha • 317/8(50 overs)
128 (118)
4/65 (10)
54 (61)
2/45 (10)
Saurashtra • 279/10(48.5 overs)
88 (92)
4/50 (9.5)
64 (63)
3/46 (9)
48.5
W
Thakur to Sakariya, OUT
Chetan Sakariya lbw b Yash Thakur 11 (12b 0x4 1x6) SR: 91.66
48.4
•
Thakur to Sakariya, no run
48.3
•
Thakur to Sakariya, no run
48.2
•
Thakur to Sakariya, no run
48.1
2
Thakur to Sakariya, 2 runs
end of over 4811 runs • 1 wicket
SAU: 277/9CRR: 5.77 • RRR: 20.50
Chetan Sakariya9 (7b 1x6)
Nachiket Bhute 9-2-46-3
Darshan Nalkande 10-1-52-2
47.6
W
Bhute to Jadeja, OUT
Dharmendrasinh Jadeja c Mokhade b Bhute 8 (7b 1x4 0x6) SR: 114.28
47.5
4
Bhute to Jadeja, FOUR runs
47.4
1
Bhute to Sakariya, 1 run
47.3
6
Bhute to Sakariya, SIX runs
47.2
•
Bhute to Sakariya, no run
47.1
•
Bhute to Sakariya, no run
end of over 476 runs
SAU: 266/8CRR: 5.65 • RRR: 17.33
Chetan Sakariya2 (3b)
Dharmendrasinh Jadeja4 (5b)
Darshan Nalkande 10-1-52-2
Yash Thakur 9-0-48-3
46.6
1
Nalkande to Sakariya, 1 run
46.5
1
Nalkande to Jadeja, 1 run
46.4
1
Nalkande to Sakariya, 1 run
46.3
1
Nalkande to Jadeja, 1 run
46.2
1b
Nalkande to Sakariya, 1 bye
46.1
1
Nalkande to Jadeja, 1 run
end of over 463 runs • 2 wickets
SAU: 260/8CRR: 5.65 • RRR: 14.50
Dharmendrasinh Jadeja1 (2b)
Yash Thakur 9-0-48-3
Darshan Nalkande 9-1-47-2
45.6
W
Thakur to Ahir, OUT
Ruchit Ahir c †Binkar b Yash Thakur 21 (23b 0x4 1x6) SR: 91.3
45.5
1
Thakur to Jadeja, 1 run
45.4
•
Thakur to Jadeja, no run
Match details
|BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru
|Toss
|Saurashtra, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Player Of The Match
|Player Of The Series
|Series result
|Vidarbha won the 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy
|Hours of play (local time)
|start 13.30, First Session 13.30-17.00, Interval 17.00-17.45, Second Session 17.45-21.15
|Match days
|18 January 2026 - daynight (50-over match)
|List A debut
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Match Referee
'That hunger...' - captain Harsh Dubey reflects on Vidarbha's Vijay Hazare Trophy triumph
The key was good preparation, keeping calm when things didn't go right, and players doing what was expected of them, says Harsh Dubey after Vidarbha's maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy title
Taide 128, bowlers' combined show lead Vidarbha to maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy title
Saurashtra fell short in 318 chase even as Prerak Mankad and Chirag Jani kept them in the hunt
Taide 128, bowlers help Vidarbha clinch maiden Vijay Hazare crown
It's the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier List A competition, in Bengaluru. Catch all the highlights of the action right here
Dubey and Desai's chance to inspire as Vidarbha take on Saurashtra for Vijay Hazare title
Both teams are in the middle of a transition but neither has lost their edge
Vijay Hazare Trophy
Elite, Group A
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|NRR
|KNTKA
|7
|6
|1
|0
|24
|0.544
|MP
|7
|5
|2
|0
|20
|0.834
|KER
|7
|4
|3
|0
|16
|0.554
|JHK
|7
|4
|3
|0
|16
|-0.042
|TN
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|0.509
|TPURA
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|0.125
|RAJ
|7
|2
|5
|0
|8
|-0.717
|PONDI
|7
|1
|6
|0
|4
|-1.849
Elite, Group B
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|NRR
|UP
|7
|7
|0
|0
|28
|1.737
|VIDAR
|7
|5
|2
|0
|20
|1.264
|BRODA
|7
|5
|2
|0
|20
|0.712
|BENG
|7
|4
|3
|0
|16
|0.366
|J + K
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|-0.426
|HYD
|7
|2
|5
|0
|8
|0.026
|ASSAM
|7
|1
|6
|0
|4
|-1.380
|CHD
|7
|1
|6
|0
|4
|-2.219
Elite, Group C
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|NRR
|PNJB
|7
|6
|1
|0
|24
|1.377
|MUM
|7
|5
|2
|0
|20
|0.964
|MAHA
|7
|4
|3
|0
|16
|1.195
|CGR
|7
|4
|3
|0
|16
|0.112
|HP
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|0.239
|GOA
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|-0.127
|UKHND
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|-0.699
|SIKM
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|-3.390
Elite, Group D
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|NRR
|DELHI
|7
|6
|1
|0
|24
|1.809
|SAU
|7
|5
|2
|0
|20
|0.857
|HRYNA
|7
|4
|2
|0
|18
|-0.324
|RLYS
|7
|4
|3
|0
|16
|-0.191
|GUJ
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|0.382
|ODSA
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|-0.109
|AP
|7
|2
|4
|0
|10
|-0.258
|SVCS
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|-2.177