Taide 128, bowlers help Vidarbha clinch maiden Vijay Hazare crown

3 Number of List A centuries now for Taide in List A cricket. This one comes in a grand final, off just 97 balls. This one's even more special because it comes at a time when Vidarbha were without a key batter in Dhruv Shorey.

They're 178/1 in the 32nd over. Taide has been backed though the ups and downs, and he raises a century now after five years in white-ball cricket (164* v Andhra in 2021). All that frustration of missing out on three figures having gotten past fifty thrice in the competition finally has been channeled.