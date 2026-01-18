Taide 128, bowlers help Vidarbha clinch maiden Vijay Hazare crown

Matches (30)
RESULT
Final (D/N), CoE 1, Bengaluru, January 18, 2026, Vijay Hazare Trophy
Harsh Dubey speaks: "The hard work of the past one month is a great feeling. The first game was an eye-opener, we scored a lot of runs and lost. We then planned better with our bowling and executed. I feel the more you play, the more exposure you get as a spinner, I can improve. IPL, India A opportunities helped improve my game personally.
"Yash had opened first three games, then we brought Taide to open midway through. He said he'll do the job at 3 once Shorey was unavailable. Our team's bowling unit is one of the best in India, and they proved it today."
1
1
1
"I had the belief I'll be able to win a title for the team. That belief carried me when I got this opportunity.
Our bunch is such that there's immense competition. I didn't get chances last season, but I was able to channel that frustration this season.
"Last year we lost to Karnataka, was slightly angry about it. This was a big match. Wanted to do it for the team. The feeling is we're all very grateful. We knew from day one, we'll win the title. We had that belief."
Here are his words:
"Final is such a moment where the world has their eyes on you. My mindset has always been to be a match-winner for the team in big matches. Under-16 and Under-19s, after dominating there, worked on a few aspects of my game. I just want to continue that.
"Unfortunately one of our highest run-getters Shorey was unavailable. The onus was on Aman, me and Yash Rathod. It was on us to bat through till the 45th over. While that didn't happen, we still managed to put up a good total.
"We spoke of putting our bodies on the line, giving out lives. We know the feeling of not being able to cross the final hurdle. Glad we were able to today."
1
1
1
They were denied in 2024-25, but Vidarbha went one better this time around, beating Saurashtra in a high-scoring game to clinch their maiden Vijay Hazare title.
Both the semi-finals were won in a canter by the chasing team, but Vidarbha ensured a combination of scoreboard pressure, courtesy their imposing 317 for 6, and top-quality fast bowling ensured they negated the effects of dew to scupper Saurashtra.
Saurashtra backed themselves to take the chase deep, and didn’t seem too perturbed at having to score 127 off the last 15 overs with six wickets in hand. But Harsh Dubey, the captain, cracked the game open by trapping Prerak Mankad lbw for 88 in the 38th over.
That wicket which broke a 93-run partnership led to the chase resting on Chirag ani’s shoulders, and he battled his way through to 64 - barely taking any risks until he needed to break free going into the last seven overs.
Then Darshan Nalkande delivered a knockout blow with a superb slower delivery that stuck into the surface and had Jani mistime a lofted hit to a juggling Aman Mokhade at long-off. The wheels came off Saurashtra’s chase from there on, as Yash Thakur dismissed Jaydev Unadkat and Ruchit Ahir to seal victory.
1
1
It's Jani who has to go, and you have to wonder if that's the game for Saurashtra right there.
Nalkande bowls another slower delivery into the pitch, this one stick on the surface and Jani ends up spooning a lofted hit to long-off, where Mokhade takes it on the second attempt.
Saurashtra are now 250 for 6 in 44.2 overs.
1
Yash Thakur thinks he has nailed the perfect yorker to dismiss Ahir. But Saurashtra review and replays confirm the ball was angling down leg. So the original decision of out has been overturned. Saurashtra still have a glimmer of hope. They need 69 off 36. Ahir is on 17, Jani on 54.
The captain strikes and it's the massive wicket of Prerak Mankad for 99.
It's pushed through quicker from around the stumps, keep coming in and fizzes through to beat Mankad's pull. Once he missed it, he was always going to be stone ded.
Saurashtra 207/5 in 38 overs. Need 111 off 72 as Ruchit Ahir joins Chirag Jani.
1
The pair have added 63 for the fifth wicket at a run-a-ball, but Saurashtra are still left needing 143 from the final 18 overs.
Parth Rekhade had every reason to be frustrated with Nachiket Bhute. In the 32nd over, after a misfield off a slog sweep leaked a boundary, Bhute then spilled a tougher chance at deep midwicket - running to his right but failing to hold on as Prerak Mankad, on 70, got a reprieve while attempting another slog.
1
Parswaraj Rana looks to break the shackles in attempting a cut, but ends up chopping on for 7 off 20. Saurashtra are 114/4 in 23 overs. Only two boundaries hit since the 15th over.
1
Just as a partnership threatened to take shape, Nalkande struck again, removing Samad Gajjar with a leading edge. Parswaraj Rana has walked in next — drafted into the XI for the semi-final and final. He neither batted nor bowled in the semi-final win and didn’t bowl earlier in today’s final either.
Now under pressure, Rana has laboured to 6 off 18 balls, struggling to find the middle or clear the infield as the asking rate continues to climb. This is only his eighth List A appearance, and his highest score so far is 48.
Run-scoring has been extremely difficult as Vidarbha's second line of bowlers, Nalkande and Dubey, have maintained the stranglehold by Bhute and Yash Thakur.
It needs an excellent change-up from Nalkade with an off-cutter to create an opportunity as Vidarbha review an lbw appeal off Mankad. Replays confirm the ball would've missed the stumps, and Vidarbha lose a review.
Saurashtra 69/2 in the 15th over.
In the space of five deliveries in the first 10 overs, Saurashtra have lost both their openers to impeccable away-swingers from Nachiket Bhute and Yash Thakur. What makes it worse is both of them are in form. Harvik was coming off a half-century, Vishwaraj Jadeja just made 165* two nights ago. Lots of rebuilding work to do now.
Saurashtra 32/2 in the 7th.
Darshan Nalkande has chipped in with some handy runs in the final over. This included a clean six off a length ball straight down the ground. Ruchit Ahir, patrolling long-off, attempted to flick the ball back into play as he went over the ropes, but could only end up parrying it across.
Taide finished as the top-scorer with a commanding 128, while Rathod added a fluent 54. Beyond them, though, Vidarbha couldn’t fully capitalise on promising starts from Mokhade, Samarth, Faiz and Dubey.
Even so, this remains a competitive total for a grand final. That said, the semi-final showed how batting can get easier as the game goes on under these conditions.
Can Vidarbha chase it down? We’ll find out soon.
W
1
4
W
•
•
He finishes with figures of 2-45 off 10 overs
1
1
From 239 for 3 in 40 overs, Saurashtra have continued to strike. R Samarth chipped one straight back off Chirag Jani's slower delivery, while Harsh Dubey holed out to the lone man at deep midwicket to give Ankur Panwar his 24th wicket of the competition.
Vidarbha are looking up to Faiz Mohammed Sheikh for the perfect finish. Sheikh wasn't meant to play this game, but for a late call-in following back spasms for the prolific Dhruv Shorey.
Vidarbha 294/5 in 47 overs
Yash Rathod steps out to loft Chirag Jani for an inside-out six over extra cover to raise a 48-ball half-century, but off the very next delivery, he plays all around a nip-backer that hits him plumb in front of middle. He unsuccessfully reviews, and Saurashtra have a third wicket.
Vidarbha 237/3 in the 40th over.
1
Dharmendrasinh Jadeja has put down a tough chance at long-on.
On 121, Taide backed away to whip Ankur Panwar over the ropes, but the ball burst through Jadeja’s hands and went for six. It was a difficult chance, but one that should have been taken.
Four balls later, though, Panwar had his revenge. Taide toe-ended a lofted hit towards mid-on, where Prerak Mankad held on to an excellent catch.
Taide gone for 128. Vidarbha 213/2 in 36 overs.
3 Number of List A centuries now for Taide in List A cricket. This one comes in a grand final, off just 97 balls. This one's even more special because it comes at a time when Vidarbha were without a key batter in Dhruv Shorey.
They're 178/1 in the 32nd over. Taide has been backed though the ups and downs, and he raises a century now after five years in white-ball cricket (164* v Andhra in 2021). All that frustration of missing out on three figures having gotten past fifty thrice in the competition finally has been channeled.
1
Vidarbha are slowly beginning to press on.
It took Taide 66 deliveries to get to his half-century, and since then he hasn't had a lot of the strike. But with the innings having veered past the halfway mark, he has injected momentum by hitting two sixes in two overs.
The first is a delightful inside-out hit over extra cover off left-arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja. The second, is perhaps, the shot of the game. He uses the depth of the crease superbly to whip/short-arm jab Prerak Mankad over deep square leg.
Taide has now marched close to the 80s.
Vidarbha are 145/1 in 27 overs.
2
Ankur Panwar has a very repeatable action. Gets lovely shape on the ball.
And he comes on to have the tournament's leading run-getter misjudge the length. Mokhade looks to rise on top of the bounce and punch on the up, but doesn't quite have the room to play and ends up chopping on.
Vidarbha 80/1 in the 18th over.
1
He top-edges a length ball while trying to whip it into the leg side, but it drops safely wide of mid-on. Taide moves to 30 as Vidarbha reach 64 without loss after 14 overs, having struck three fours in the last two.
Aman Mokhade breaks the stranglehold by hitting Vidarbha's first boundary since the third over. They're 39/0 in 9 overs. Chetan Sakariya has been superb, conceding just 6 off his first four overs.
How was that not given out?
We’re in the fourth over, and here’s what happened: Mokhade tapped it into the off side and set off for a quick single. Even as Taide hared across, Sakariya moved to his left, picked up the ball, and nailed a direct hit with an under-arm throw at the striker’s end on his followthrough.
It appeared that Taide’s bat was clearly behind the line when the stumps were broken. However, after reviewing the footage, third umpire Abhijeet Bengeri felt the bails were not fully dislodged until the bat had been dragged back in.
Jaydev Unadkat has pitched it up in search of swing, but so far there’s been none on offer.
In his first over, Atharva Taide drove him on the up when he overpitched. Then, as Unadkat looked for some late tail back in from middle, he was clipped off the pads to fine leg.
In his second over, Unadkat tried to slant one across to bring the slips into play, but Aman Mokhade answered with an imperious drive through the covers.
Vidarbha 20/0 in 3 overs
Saurashtra are unchanged.
Saurashtra (Playing XI): Harvik Desai (capt, wk), Vishvaraj Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Sammar Gajjar, Chirag Jani, Ruchit Ahir, Parswaraj Rana, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Ankur Panwar, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya
Two changes for Vidarbha. Dhruv Shorey and Yash Kadam miss out. Faiz Mohammad Sheikh and Parth Rekhade come in.
Vidarbha (Playing XI): Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Faiz Mohammad Sheikh, Ravikumar Samarth, Rohit Binkar (wk), Yash Rathod, Nachiket Bhute, Harsh Dubey(c), Parth Rekhade, Yash Thakur, Darshan Nalkande
It's the grand finale in Bengaluru.
After 17 years, Vidarbha reached their first final last season. Now, they have the chance to go one better and clinch their maiden title.
Saurashtra, meanwhile, are two-time champions, last lifting the trophy in 2022–23. This final also marks another opportunity under a new captain in Harvik Desai, who is looking to stamp his identity after years on the fringes since his Under-19 World Cup triumph in 2018, alongside the likes of Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Arshdeep Singh.
