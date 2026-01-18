Taide 128, bowlers' combined show lead Vidarbha to maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy title
Saurashtra fell short in 318 chase even as Prerak Mankad and Chirag Jani kept them in the hunt
Shashank Kishore is a senior correspondent at ESPNcricinfo
'That hunger...' - captain Harsh Dubey reflects on Vidarbha's Vijay Hazare Trophy triumph
Taide 128, bowlers' combined show lead Vidarbha to maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy title
Dubey and Desai's chance to inspire as Vidarbha take on Saurashtra for Vijay Hazare title
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|NRR
|KNTKA
|7
|6
|1
|0
|24
|0.544
|MP
|7
|5
|2
|0
|20
|0.834
|KER
|7
|4
|3
|0
|16
|0.554
|JHK
|7
|4
|3
|0
|16
|-0.042
|TN
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|0.509
|TPURA
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|0.125
|RAJ
|7
|2
|5
|0
|8
|-0.717
|PONDI
|7
|1
|6
|0
|4
|-1.849
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|NRR
|UP
|7
|7
|0
|0
|28
|1.737
|VIDAR
|7
|5
|2
|0
|20
|1.264
|BRODA
|7
|5
|2
|0
|20
|0.712
|BENG
|7
|4
|3
|0
|16
|0.366
|J + K
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|-0.426
|HYD
|7
|2
|5
|0
|8
|0.026
|ASSAM
|7
|1
|6
|0
|4
|-1.380
|CHD
|7
|1
|6
|0
|4
|-2.219
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|NRR
|PNJB
|7
|6
|1
|0
|24
|1.377
|MUM
|7
|5
|2
|0
|20
|0.964
|MAHA
|7
|4
|3
|0
|16
|1.195
|CGR
|7
|4
|3
|0
|16
|0.112
|HP
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|0.239
|GOA
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|-0.127
|UKHND
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|-0.699
|SIKM
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|-3.390
|Team
|M
|W
|L
|D
|PT
|NRR
|DELHI
|7
|6
|1
|0
|24
|1.809
|SAU
|7
|5
|2
|0
|20
|0.857
|HRYNA
|7
|4
|2
|0
|18
|-0.324
|RLYS
|7
|4
|3
|0
|16
|-0.191
|GUJ
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|0.382
|ODSA
|7
|3
|4
|0
|12
|-0.109
|AP
|7
|2
|4
|0
|10
|-0.258
|SVCS
|7
|0
|7
|0
|0
|-2.177