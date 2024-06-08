Luc Benkenstein holds his nerve after Mason Crane spins a web for Glamorgan

Essex 168 for 8 (Rossington 48, Benkenstein 35*, Crane 4-25) beat Glamorgan 165 for 8 (Ingram 52, Sams 3-28, Walter 3-33) by two wickets

Luc Benkenstein provided the maturity to get Essex over the line to beat Glamorgan by two wickets in a nerve-jangler in the Vitality Blast.

Benkenstein, the 19-year-old son of Lancashire head coach Dale, arrived with Essex requiring 61 from 56 but in the midst of a mega-collapse of seven wickets in 31 balls - as Mason Crane spun a Blast best four for 25.

But the No.9 came in clutch with an unbeaten 35 off 21 in partnership with Shane Snater - who grabbed 20 himself - to chase down 165 with eight balls to spare.

Put in, Eddie Byrom was bowled attempting a ramp by Sams in a wicket maiden to start the innings - it was first of three for the Australian.

Things didn't get better immediately for Glamorgan when Sam Northeast steered to a short third as the visitors were 31 for two after six overs.

But they fought back in the middle overs as Kiran Carlson pumped Simon Harmer for consecutive sixes, before Ingram got moving against the South African - the spinner's second two overs went for 35.

Carlson and Marnus Labuschagne put on 63, and after both fell in quick succession - the latter giving Walter the first of his three for 33 - Ingram and Chris Cooke continued the momentum with 48 for the fifth.

Ingram has been a historical menace to the Eagles. He had blasted two centuries and two fifties against them between 2015 and 2018 but since then had been rather barren.

He exploded back into life with a 28-ball half-century to take him to 548 T20 runs against Essex but more immediately important, got his side to a half-defendable total of 166 for eight.

Rossington quickly past the three runs needed for 500 T20 runs for Essex and the nine to reach 3,000 in all T20s before finding his range with some thumping strikes.

Dean Elgar got a life on two before Jamie McIlroy crashed into his stumps, but not after he'd played anchor in a 43-run stand with Rossington.

Elgar's exit meant last week's centurion Michael Pepper could unleash himself, and he didn't take too long to continue when he left off against Middlesex.

Timm van der Gugten bore the brunt with a six and three fours in a 23-run over, with five overthrows added into the mix.

But the leg-spinning duo of Hampshire loanee Crane and Labuschagne turned things with six wickets in 19 balls.

Labuschagne had Rossington caught at long off trying to reach his fifty, before Jordan Cox and Michael Pepper fell in the same Crane over, and then Carlson spectacularly caught Paul Walter.

Sams slapped to long on and then Matt Critchley was powerless to a googly as Crane took himself to four for 25.

After a wicketless over, Labuschagne caught and bowled Harmer, but Benkenstein used his cricket sense to ease his side away from danger with risk-free play.