RESULT
South Group, Cardiff, June 02, 2024, Vitality Blast
Glamorgan FlagGlamorgan
183/7
Sussex FlagSussex
(20 ov, T:184) 158/6

Glamorgan won by 25 runs

Report

Sam Northeast sets up Glamorgan's first win

His 61 not out was enough to beat Sussex despite four-wicket haul for Tymal Mills

ECB Reporters Network
02-Jun-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Sam Northeast was in fine touch, Vitality T20 Blast, Glamorgan vs Essex, Sophia Gardens, June 02, 2022

Sam Northeast was in fine touch  •  Getty Images

Glamorgan claimed their first win of the 2024 Vitality Blast with a 25-run victory over Sussex in Cardiff, with Sam Northeast's 61 not out enough to set up a winning target.
Four wickets for Tymal Mills helped to restrict Glamorgan to 183 for 7 from their 20 overs but a solid Glamorgan bowling display, and a much improved effort in the field from their first match in this competition against Surrey, saw them defend the target.
James Coles top scored for Sussex with a career-best 69 not out but he had little support from the rest of the Sussex batting line up.
The star with the ball for Glamorgan was Mason Crane who finished with figures of 2 for 22 from his four overs as Sussex finished on 158 for 6.
Regular wickets throughout the Glamorgan innings meant they had to fight to keep the scoring going, but significant contributions all down the order allowed them to post a competitive total. The home side's powerplay brought 56 runs for the loss of two wickets with Chris Cooke and Northeast going well.
Cooke was given a life on 21 when Dan Hughes slipped while attempting to take what should have been a straightforward catch off the bowling of Danny Lamb. Just as it looked as if Glamorgan would take full advantage of this mistake, Cooke was dismissed by Mills.
A solid stand of 68 between Northeast and Colin Ingram seemed to be setting a platform for them to attack the Sussex bowling in the death overs. Two wickets in two balls from Mills pegged them back once again. The first was Ingram who was bowled off an inside edge, then Marnus Labuschagne was bowled next ball by one that beat him for pace.
Mills had Dan Douthwaite caught by Oli Carter for 11 to take his second four-wicket haul of the competition so far.
Northeast was there at the end, hitting the last ball of the innings for six to set Sussex a target of 184.
Sussex started brightly thanks to an expensive over from Tom Bevan but two Sussex wickets inside the powerplay slowed them a little. A steady stand of 42 between Carter and Coles kept them in the contest. Carter was dismissed for 33 when he was caught by Eddie Byrom off the bowling of Ingram, although Glamorgan felt they had dismissed him in the previous over when a low catch from Tom Bevan was adjudicated to have not been taken cleanly by the umpires.
As had been the case throughout the Glamorgan innings, regular wickets meant that there was always the need for an element of rebuilding and three quick wickets saw Sussex go from 73 for 2 to 85 for 5. Just at the point where Sussex needed to accelerate, Crane put the brakes on thanks to his excellent spell that did not concede a single boundary.
The second of Crane's wickets came from a fantastic boundary catch from Labuschagne that saw him toss the ball back into play to claim the wicket of John Simpson.
Coles batted intelligently for his first fifty in T20 cricket, but with no support around him the required rate kept climbing. By the start of the 18th over Sussex needed 65 runs, a task that was too much for them as Glamorgan secured their first win of the season.
Sussex Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
OJ Carter
caught3329
DP Hughes
lbw105
TP Alsop
caught88
JM Coles
not out6949
FJ Hudson-Prentice
caught36
JA Simpson
caught13
DJ Lamb
caught815
N McAndrew
not out176
Extras(lb 1, nb 2, w 6)
Total158(6 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 2>

