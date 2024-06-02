Matches (13)
RESULT
South Group, Southampton, June 02, 2024, Vitality Blast
Kent FlagKent
165/9
Hampshire FlagHampshire
(19.5/20 ov, T:166) 166/7

Hampshire won by 3 wickets (with 1 ball remaining)

Late six salvo hands Hampshire stunning comeback win over Kent

Hawks needed 42 off last three overs but three maximums in a row from James Fuller turned the game

ECB Reporters Network
02-Jun-2024 • 1 hr ago
Joe Weatherley slog-sweeps into the stands, Somerset vs Hampshire, 1st semi-final, Vitality Blast, Edgbaston, September 18, 2021

Joe Weatherley anchored Hampshire's run chase  •  Getty Images

Hampshire 166 for 7 (Weatherley 49, Evison 3-31) beat Kent 165 for 9 (Billings 43, Bell-Drummond 42) by three wickets
James Fuller, Benny Howell and Liam Dawson's late sixes gave Hampshire Hawks a stunning comeback victory over Kent Spitfires to get their Vitality Blast campaign going.
The Hawks required 42 off the last three overs but three maximums in a row from Fuller turned the game before Howell and Dawson smashed over the ropes in clutch circumstances to win by three wickets.
Allrounder Joey Evison picked up 3 for 31 - his second-best T20 figures - to put Kent in control before the late efforts handed Hampshire their first T20 win of the season.
Daniel Bell-Drummond and Sam Billings' 40s were the foundations for the Spitfires' 165 for 9 but it didn't quite prove enough as Spitfires have one win and one loss so far.
Chasing 166 to win, Ben McDermott and James Vince were circumspect, with barely a shot in anger during a 42-run powerplay, as timing became a struggle.
Australian McDermott attempted to accelerate things but while his pulled six worked, his hoick two balls later only picked out the deep midwicket-positioned Zak Crawley.
Nick Gubbins was drafted in to replace Ali Orr - who broke his arm while batting against Surrey - but his second T20 appearance for Hampshire ended identically to his first, a duck, which gave Evison his second in an over.
Evison grabbed his third when Vince tried a slog out of desperation to end his stodgy 35 off 32 before Friday night hat-trick taker Matt Parkinson joined the party when Toby Albert reversed to point.
Joe Weatherley and Fuller continued to tick under the rate until the 18th over as the game looked lost.
But with 42 still required, and Beyers Swanepoel bowling, Fuller bludgeoned to long on, straight then straight again for three sixes in a row - bringing up a fifty stand with Weatherley.
Even though the South African found an edge the following ball the momentum had swung with 18 needed off the final two overs.
Weatherley fell for 49 when he picked out long on but a Howell six off the final ball of the penultimate over moved the dial to the hosts again.
With nine now needed in the last, the previously expensive Grant Stewart had Howell caught but was smashed over the ropes by Dawson, before a scampered single gave Hawks an unlikely victory.
Earlier, Kent piled on the runs in the powerplay under blue skies. Chris Wood - in his testimonial year - was the only one to stem the early runs with his two overs going for just five.
At the other end, Bell-Drummond blitzed 42 off 27 balls with hardly anything avoiding the middle of his bat - with the four overs not bowled by Wood in the powerplay going for 52.
But things swung when Fuller had Bell-Drummond caught and bowled after a six-second hang time - after a 59-run opening stand - and bowled Tawanda Muyeye.
Fuller would have to wait another five overs for his hat-trick ball, which was keenly dealt with by Joe Denly, although Howell spread Crawley's stumps.
Sam Billings and Denly rebuilt with some smart running in a 60 stand, but they both fell in a Dawson over - the former caught behind while reverse sweeping on 43 and the latter holing out to long-off.
From then, the Hawks cramped the Spitfires with 31 runs coming off the final four overs, which all saw a wicket fall.
Hampshire Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
BR McDermott
caught2520
JM Vince
bowled3534
NRT Gubbins
bowled03
JJ Weatherley
caught4932
TE Albert
caught54
JK Fuller
caught3016
BAC Howell
caught95
LA Dawson
not out94
MG Neser
not out11
Extras(b 1, w 2)
Total166(7 wkts; 19.5 ovs)
Vitality Blast

North Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
LANCS32142.632
NHNTS22041.700
BEARS22041.323
LEICS21121.288
YORKS21120.560
DERBS3122-0.825
WORCS2112-1.710
NOTTS2020-2.155
DURH2020-3.090
South Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
KENT21142.396
SUR22040.654
SOM11020.628
GLOUC21120.626
GLAM21120.150
SUSS2112-0.600
HANTS2110-0.105
ESSEX2020-1.023
MIDDX1010-4.900
Full Table
