RESULT
South Group (D/N), Chelmsford, May 31, 2024, Vitality Blast
Kent FlagKent
205/8
Middlesex FlagMiddlesex
(14.1/20 ov, T:206) 107

Kent won by 98 runs

Denly sets Kent up before Parkinson party piece seals Middlesex rout

Chelmsford proves unhappy temporary home for Seaxes as they suffer 98-run thumping

ECB Reporters Network
31-May-2024 • 47 mins ago
Matt Parkinson took three wickets in three overs, Vitality Blast T20, Final, Lancashire vs Hampshire, July 16, 2022

Former Lancashire legspinner Matt Parkinson made a big impact on Kent debut  •  PA Photos/Getty Images

Kent 205 for 8 (Denly 56) beat Middlesex 107 (Parkinson 4-25) by 98 runs
Matt Parkinson claimed a hat-trick as Kent thrashed Middlesex by 98 runs at Chelmsford to open their 2024 Vitality Blast campaign with a win.
Parkinson, who made the move from Lancashire over the winter, shone for his newly adopted county, claiming the scalps of Jack Davies, Tom Helm and Henry Brookes in his third over on route to figures of 4 for 25.
It meant the hosts, playing the first of two home games at Chelmsford in this campaign were hustled out for 107 to fall way short of their victory target of 206.
Earlier, Joe Denly was the mainstay of Kent's 205 for 8 with 56 in 33 balls complete with two sixes and seven fours. Daniel Bell-Drummond, another man to be the scourge of Middlesex in the recent past, provided good support with 38. Luke Hollman returned 3 for 27 and Blake Cullen 3 for 47 in his first match of the season.
Bell-Drummond and England opener Zak Crawley made an explosive start, each striking Cullen for huge sixes in the third over as they posted a 50-stand within 23 balls.
It took a super catch running back at mid-wicket by Leus Du Plooy to end Crawley's effort on 26, but Bell-Drummond continued the assault, pummelling Henry Brookes back over his head for six before being dropped by Joe Cracknell in the deep.
The miss wasn't costly as Tom Helm pulled off a 'worldy' in the next over diving full length at deep mid-on to send Bell-Drummond on his way for 38. It was the first of two in two balls for the impressive Hollman as Sam Billing suffered a first-ball duck. Hollman would snaffle a third when Tawanda Muyeye struck him straight to Cracknell to leave Kent 79 for 3.
Denly was though in no mood to see a collapse and played the innings of substance, striking the ball powerfully straight and employing the scoop to good effect in a well-paced effort. He was one of three late wickets for Cullen but nevertheless the target of 205 looked daunting.
Middlesex promoted du Plooy to opener, but the move backfired as he fell for 11 bowled by Grant Stewart.
Ryan Higgins' stay was brutal yet brief, one huge six followed by a mishit which ballooned to mid-off, Beyers Swanepoel the bowler to profit and skipper Stephen Eskinazi also holed out on the fence to give Stewart a second wicket.
Eyes were now on Max Holden who made 121 in the same fixture last season. There would though be no repeat as he drilled one straight to Crawley on the boundary at mid-off from the spin of Marcus O'Riordan and at 49 for 4 the hosts were in a mess.
Cracknell down at an unfamiliar position of No. 6 rather than at the top of the order came and went bowled by Parkinson. Davies blossomed briefly but then came Parkinson's party piece to hasten the end of the rout.
Middlesex Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
SS Eskinazi
caught2317
JL du Plooy
bowled1110
RF Higgins
caught106
MDE Holden
caught24
JLB Davies
caught2317
JB Cracknell
bowled36
LBK Hollman
caught2315
TG Helm
caught01
HJH Brookes
caught01
BC Cullen
bowled116
NB Cornwell
not out12
Total107(10 wkts; 14.1 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Vitality Blast

North Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
NHNTS22041.700
LEICS11023.391
LANCS21122.497
BEARS11021.445
YORKS21120.560
WORCS2112-1.710
DERBS1010-0.050
DURH2020-3.090
NOTTS1010-4.075
South Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SUR22040.654
KENT11024.900
SOM11020.628
GLOUC21120.626
SUSS11020.050
HANTS1010-0.331
GLAM1010-0.950
ESSEX2020-1.023
MIDDX1010-4.900
Full Table
