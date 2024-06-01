D'Oliveira, Taylor lift Rapids to final-over win against Lancashire

Worcestershire get campaign up and running despite Lancs recovery from 13 for 3

Tom Taylor took two wickets and hit the winning runs • Getty Images

Worcestershire 172 for 5 (D'Oliveira 61, Wells 2-24) beat Lancashire 169 for 5 (Croft 52*, Smith 2-32) by five wickets

Worcestershire Rapids are celebrating their first win of the season in the Vitality Blast after Tom Taylor 's last over six enabled them to defeat Lancashire Lightning by five wickets at Visit Worcestershire New Road.

Club skipper Brett D'Oliveira 's half century laid the foundations for the Rapids triumph after they had been set a 170 target on a hybrid pitch.

Lancashire did well to recover from 13 for 3 thanks to a half-century from captain Steven Croft . But Rapids leader D'Oliveira steered his side to within 22 runs of victory before Taylor finished the job.

It enabled Worcestershire to bounce back in style after Thursday's opening night mauling at the hands of Yorkshire at Headingley. But Lancashire just failed to make it back-to-back wins after their home victory over Durham.

Both sides named unchanged line-ups with new Rapids vice-captain, Adam Hose, having recovered from a slight hamstring niggle.

The game got off to a dramatic start with Nathan Smith registering a double-wicket maiden. The third ball saw Josh Bohannon sky Smith to Finch at mid-on and then the last delivery of the over saw George Bell nick through to keeper Gareth Roderick.

Luke Wells decided attack was the best form of defence as he leg-glanced Smith for four and then smote the New Zealander for a huge six over mid wicket. But there was more joy for the home side as Tom Bruce drove at Taylor and lost his middle stump.

Lightning keeper Matty Hurst was quickly into his stride and straight drove Taylor over the long-on boundary.

The final over of the powerplay cost 21 runs with Hurst and Wells both achieving maximums. But D'Oliveira broke the stand after adding 50 when Wells attempted another big hit and found Smith at long-on.

D'Oliveira and West Indies legspinner Hayden Walsh bowled tightly during the middle overs.

Hurst pressed his foot on the accelerator in making 45 off 34 balls before he was lbw to Tom Taylor. Then Lancashire captain Croft, with a 31-ball half-century, and Chris Green ensured Lancashire set a challenging target.

When Worcestershire launched their reply, Matthew Waite had a let-off on 3 off Tom Aspinwall with George Bell spilling the chance at deep backward square leg.

Worcestershire made a circumspect start, mindful no doubt of their collapse in the powerplay against Yorkshire. But they moved into overdrive with Jack Blatherwick and Aspinwall conceding a combined 31 runs in the fourth and fifth overs.

The opening stand was worth 55 before Waite was bowled to the final ball of the powerplay from former Worcestershire pace bowler Mitchell Stanley.

Josh Cobb perished at long-off against Croft but new batter Hose was quickly into overdrive with successive sixes off the same bowler. He raced to 23 off nine balls before being bowled after aiming an expansive blow on the leg side.

Former Worcestershire loanee Luke Wood then produced a superb catch at long-off to account for Ethan Brookes and D'Oliveira fell on the leg side boundary off Green.