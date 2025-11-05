WI win thriller to go 1-0 up despite Mitchell Santner's late fireworks

West Indies 164 for 6 (Hope 53, Powell 33, Duffy 2-19) beat New Zealand 157 for 9 (Santner 55*, Chase 3-26, Seales 3-32) by seven runs

Quick Matthew Forde provided a spark in his return from injury before West Indies overcame a late whirlwind from skipper Mitchell Santner to defeat New Zealand in the T20I series-opener. West Indies did eventually clinch the lowest total successfully defended at Eden Park in a T20I, but they were made to work hard after Santner clubbed 55 not out from 28 balls to almost power New Zealand to an incredible victory.

Romario Shepherd, however, held his nerve with the ball in the final over to ensure West Indies drew first blood in the five-match series. Roston Chase produced a fine display of spin bowling on a small ground, picking up 3 for 26 to go with the hand he played in West Indies' two biggest partnerships earlier in the day. He was named Player of the Match.

Having been restricted in good batting conditions less than a week after clean-sweeping a T20I series in Bangladesh, West Indies appeared set for a tough start to a tour that comprises all three formats. But Forde was menacing in his return from a shoulder injury as West Indies tore through a meek New Zealand batting effort. It was a disappointing start for New Zealand in their first match since the retirement of Kane Williamson from T20I cricket.

It was a major turnaround after West Indies' batting order had earlier struggled on a surface with much more bounce than in Bangladesh. Captain Shai Hope overcame a slow start in the powerplay to top score with 53 off 39 balls to lead West Indies' recovery from 43 for 3.

This series is seen as important preparation for the short-handed teams as they build towards a T20 World Cup that is just three months away. Meanwhile, there was an old-school feel to the game with DRS not in place due to technical issues.

Matthew Forde got 1 for 9 off his first three overs • Getty Images

Forde sparks WI in comeback game

Forde hadn't played any competitive cricket since July, but showed no signs of rust in a brilliant opening burst. He bowled beautifully with the new ball, especially from around the wicket to trouble Devon Conway with deadly swing.

Forde was finally rewarded when he clean-bowled Conway with an inswinger that hit top of off stump. He continued to be all over New Zealand's top order, finishing with 1 for 9 off his first three overs - marked by 14 dot balls - in the powerplay. But his performance was soured slightly after conceding 23 runs to a rampaging Santner in the 18th over.

Santner's near miraculous heist

After a horrific collapse of 7 for 37 from 70 for 2 in the tenth over, New Zealand appeared set for a crushing defeat at 107 for 9 in the 17th. But Santner turned the chase on its head by smashing seven boundaries and a six in a nine-ball flurry as the sparse crowd started to find its voice.

With New Zealand needing 20 runs off the final over, Santner could not score off the first two deliveries bowled by Shepherd - although the second ball should have been called a wide due to height - before clubbing a six to give New Zealand hope. But it ultimately proved too tough a task despite a record tenth-wicket partnership for New Zealand in T20Is.

Shai Hope rebuilt with a half-century after three early wickets • AFP/Getty Images

Hope fires after slow start

Having come off tours of Bangladesh and India, West Indies had the tough task of quickly acclimatising to the different conditions in New Zealand. Their top order made a rough start, struggling to handle the extra bounce as Brandon King, Alick Athanaze and Ackeem Auguste holed out after miscues.

Hope had to steady the innings, and he entered the match after solid performances across formats in south Asia. But he was sluggish to begin with, unable to find timing much to his frustration on a true surface. Hope scored only 11 off 17 balls in the powerplay, with West Indies making just 32 runs off the first six overs. He finally decided to go for broke against Jimmy Neesham in the seventh over as the run rate finally lifted over six an over.

It got him going, with Hope starting to clatter the smaller boundaries and bringing up his half-century in style by clubbing Zakary Foulkes for six over long-off. But Hope was clean bowled on the next delivery, undone by Foulkes' variation as he missed an attempted swipe over the leg side.

West Indies' innings never truly got rolling, but it did receive a lift from Rovman Powell, who smashed a couple of huge sixes after being dropped twice in the outfield by Michael Bracewell.

Jacob Duffy struck in the first over • AFP/Getty Images

Duffy shines in NZ's disciplined attack

New Zealand are assembling a deep and talented pace pack, with competition for spots hotting up as the T20 World Cup looms. With Matt Henry, Will O'Rourke and Lockie Ferguson on the sidelines, New Zealand didn't miss a beat, with Jacob Duffy the standout of an attack that kept a powerful West Indies batting order in check.

Duffy was outstanding in the powerplay, removing King in the first over to start an opening burst that yielded figures of 1 for 10 off three overs. He later bowled Chase with a superb yorker after coming back at the death.