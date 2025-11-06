Chapman stars as New Zealand survive West Indies scare to level series

New Zealand 207 for 5 (Chapman 78, Robinson 39, Chase 2-33) beat West Indies 204 for 8 (Powell 45, Shepherd 34, Santner 3-31, Sodhi 3-39) by three runs

Mark Chapman bludgeoned 78 off 28 balls before New Zealand survived a late onslaught to record their first T20I victory of the home season in a bounce back against West Indies at Eden Park.

West Indies were down and out in the 208-run chase at 93 for 6 in the 13th over. They needed 18 an over from there but the required rate suddenly nosedived as Rovman Powell launched stunning hitting at the death.

Needing 16 runs off the final over, West Indies were suddenly in the box seat after a couple of Matthew Forde boundaries meant they required eight off four balls.

But Powell holed out to quick Kyle Jamieson on the fourth ball in a game-changer before Forde could only score a single off the final delivery as West Indies fell three runs short.

Jamieson held his nerve with a superb slower ball in a major relief for New Zealand, who were under pressure after a seven-run defeat in the series-opener at the same ground just 24 hours earlier.

After New Zealand were sent in to bat, Chapman ignited his side in favourable batting conditions and completely dominated the middle-latter overs with a slew of belligerent blows.

While chasing, West Indies succumbed to spinners Ish Sodhi , the only change from either team from game one, and Mitchell Santner combining for six wickets.

There was a late twist but the result snapped the West Indies' five-game T20I winning streak.

DRS was used in this match after technical issues meant the technology could not be in place for the opener.

Chapman ignites New Zealand

There was pressure on New Zealand's batting order after a meek effort in the series-opener, where only incredible late hitting from Santner got them close.

Devon Conway struggled to get going but did help lay a platform with a 55-run opening partnership with Tim Robinson, whose premeditated ramps knocked the seamers off their lengths.

But New Zealand were only modestly placed at 59 for 2 in the ninth over after Robinson's dismissal. Chapman had a sighter before launching in the 13rd over, whacking Romario Shepherd for a trio of sixes.

He was on a roll, finding gaps with a mixture of timing and power to record a 19-a ball half-century - the fastest in his T20I career. It was a welcome return to form for Chapman, who had only made 39 runs from four previous T20I innings during this home season.

Chapman finally miscued straight in the air in the 17th over before Santner again showed off his big-hitting at the death as he finished off the innings in style with a six.

Forde backs up, Hosein held back

There was intrigue over how Forde would pull up from game one having made a successful comeback from a shoulder injury.

He once again performed exceptionally well with the new ball to prove he's well and truly fit and firing having not played competitive cricket before this tour since July.

Ish Sodhi, who replaced Jimmy Neesham, picked up three wickets • AFP/Getty Images

Forde bowled three overs on the trot in the first game before being hammered in his final over by Santner at the death. Captain Shai Hope decided to bowl Forde out and the gamble worked when he once again knocked over Conway with an almost identical delivery from the first game that seamed in wickedly.

Forde finished with 1 for 17 from four overs, but West Indies' attack struggled mightily after that. On a ground with small dimensions, Hope didn't seem to trust left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein who bowled just one over in the first T20I.

He came on in the 16th over - the latest he had ever bowled in the format. Hosein was on a hiding to nothing and greeted with a six by Daryl Mitchell before Chapman whacked consecutive blows into the crowd in an over that ultimately cost 23 runs.

Other than Forde, every other bowler's economy was over eight runs an over.

Sodhi stars in return

New Zealand was expected to stick with their line-up from the opener, but allrounder Jimmy Neesham was a late scratch after he was hit on the shoulder while batting in the warm-up.

Sodhi took Neesham's place and grabbed his opportunity having not been part of the England series. He came on in the eighth over with West Indies needing a move on after a sedate start.

Alick Athanaze had him in his sights but made a hash of a reverse sweep to gift Sodhi a second-ball wicket. His tail was up with Sodhi on the next delivery unsuccessfully reviewing a caught behind shout against Ackeem Auguste.

Romario Shepherd and Rovman Powell's impressive partnership went in vain • AFP/Getty Images

But he soon dismissed Auguste, largely thanks to a terrific catch from a diving Chapman in the outfield. Sodhi then deceived Jason Holder with a googly to rattle the stumps although his figures took a little of a beating in his final couple of overs.

Shepherd, Powell and Forde's late hitting in vain

West Indies looked dead and buried at 93 for 6 in the 13th over. But they can never be totally written off due to their muscular batting through the order. Shepherd and Powell gave them hope after they smashed five sixes in a six-ball whirlwind.

Shepherd fell for 34 off 16 balls, but Powell remained undaunted and received support from Forde as the ball kept flying into the terraces. They whittled it down to 16 in the final over but ultimately fell short.