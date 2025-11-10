Fourth T20I washed out; New Zealand remain 2-1 up vs West Indies
Just 39 balls were possible in Nelson after New Zealand asked West Indies to bat under cloudy skies
Match abandoned West Indies 38 for 1 (Athanaze 21, Jangoo 12*, Neesham 1-5) vs New Zealand
It seems the weather deities didn't want New Zealand and West Indies to duke out two T20Is in successive days as rain in Nelson washed out the fourth game just 39 balls in. It means that New Zealand's 2-1 series lead is now unassailable. West Indies can level the series in the fifth and final game in Dunedin on Thursday.
Interruptions were expected at the start of the afternoon game as clouds hung low, and the weather forecast showed high chances of showers throughout the late afternoon and early evening. While the toss and start of play happened on time, the first interruption, of about 30 minutes, came five overs into the game. The second one came nine balls later, and resulted in the whole thing being called off.
In the short period of play that did occur, Kyle Jamieson and Jacob Duffy kept Alick Athanaze and Amir Jangoo in check with swing and seam. Both bowlers took advantage of the overhead conditions and hit disciplined lengths on a used pitch. A lot of swings and misses from West Indies made way for two fours and two sixes between overs two and five.
James Neesham removed Athanaze in the sixth over. Jangoo finally got one off the middle to pick up a cover-driven boundary and end the 35-run powerplay. Soon after, the major weather interruption set in, and the game was eventually called off.
