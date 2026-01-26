South Africa, West Indies look to sharpen up ahead of T20 World Cup

Big Picture - SA without Miller

The confetti has barely stopped fluttering from the trophy presentation at the SA20 final, but less than 48 hours after being involved in the title match, seven players will be in action again, representing their countries. South Africa and West Indies will compete in a series that was originally scheduled for five matches but had to be trimmed to three to avoid encroaching on the T20 World Cup support period, and that's the event they are both planning for.

The teams are smarting after the last tournament, where South Africa reached the final and were in a winning position before losing to India by seven runs. West Indies were knocked out in the Super Eights after losing to South Africa . The desire for both to go one better has never been bigger, as South Africa got their first taste of a world title last June at the World Test Championship, and West Indies hope to emulate their feats from a decade ago, when they last won the T20 World Cup.

These matches are, in essence, preparatory, though the importance of winning is always emphasised by teams. South Africa's form has been particularly patchy as they lost 12 out of 18 matches in 2025, and did not win any of their five series last year. A significant reason for the results was player unavailability due to injury or the prioritising of other formats. But all-format coach Shukri Conrad will still want a series W next to his name in this one.

West Indies are also coming off the back of defeats, after losing six of their eight series last year - including one to Nepal - but suffer from similar personnel issues. This time, neither squad has that excuse.

Both sides have their full T20 World Cup squads available for the series, though South Africa will rest Quinton de Kock, Tristan Stubbs and Marco Jansen for game one, and have left David Miller out as he recovers from a groin injury. The teams are also making a habit of playing each other just before World Cups, after South Africa visited the West Indies for a three-game series ahead of the 2024 event, which they lost 3-0.

Form Guide

South Africa: LLWLL (last five matches, most recent first)

West Indies: WLLLL

Kagiso Rabada will be well rested after MICT missed out on the SA20 playoffs • SA20

In the Spotlight: Kagiso Rabada and Jason Holder

It was a quiet SA20 for Kagiso Rabada , who took nine wickets in eight games at an average of 29, and had an economy rate of 9.32 an over. But MI Cape Town's early exit meant he is the best rested of the South African pack. While the others were battling through playoffs, Rabada had a week off in preparation for leading South Africa's attack at the T20 World Cup. Rabada did not play in South Africa's series in India last year as he recovered from a rib injury, and will be keen to serve up a reminder of what he can do in front of the game's biggest audiences next month. This series should provide an early indicator.

Jason Holder has enjoyed life at the other end of the spectrum after picking up the most wickets in a calendar year in the T20 format with 97 in 2025. He was the fifth-leading wicket-taker at the ILT20 , and is at the peak of his powers. Holder was spotted enjoying the SA20 hospitality at the final on Sunday, so he has already familiarised himself with how some of the South Africans are playing, and could be a handful for them across this series.

Team News

Despite playing the SA20 final on Sunday, Anrich Nortje, Dewald Brevis, Keshav Maharaj and Lungi Ngidi are available for the first T20I against West Indies. With Ryan Rickelton likely to bat at No. 3 in the T20 World Cup, Lhuan-dre Pretorius , who, along with Eathan Bosch, was added to the squad for the game, could open with Markram, and potentially even keep wicket. Jason Smith could take the injured Miller's place. Given conditions, South Africa could go with both of their left-arm spinners, with a choice to be made between quicks.

South Africa (probable): 1 Aiden Markram (capt), 2 Lhuan-dre Pretorius, 3 Ryan Rickleton (wk), 4 Dewald Brevis, 5 Jason Smith, 6 Rubin Hermann, 7 Corbin Bosch, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 George Linde, 10 Kagiso Rabada, 11 Anrich Nortje/Kwena Maphaka

Sherfane Rutherford was in great form in the SA20 • AFP/Getty Images

West Indies have all the players who featured in the SA20 available for them, which should see captain Shai Hope , Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford and Akeal Hosein back after missing out against Afghanistan.

West Indies (probable): 1 Brandon King, 2 Johnson Charles 3 Shai Hope (capt, wk), 4 Roston Chase, 5 Sherfane Rutherford, 6 Rovman Powell, 8 Jason Holder, 9 Gudakesh Motie, 10 Akeal Hosein, 11 Jayden Seales

Pitch and Conditions

Paarl was home to the slowest pitch in the SA20, but saw two matches with first-innings scores of over 180. One of them was successfully chased, so there is the potential for batters to go big. Weather has been scorching over the last month, and mountain fires have been a feature of the summer so far. Though blazes have been contained over the last few days, hot and windy conditions means there is always the possibility of a fresh spark.

Stats and Trivia

South Africa were blanked 3-0 in two series by West Indies either side of beating them at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Sherfane Rutherford was the SA20's fourth-highest run-scorer with 334 runs, including two fifties, and had the highest strike rate among any batter in the top 20.

Quotes

"I feel like everyone's in a really good space, and everyone's sort of feeling that same good energy that the guys are in a good space. Quite a few of the guys have done well, and they're showing some really good signs. You'd much rather be in that space as a team than maybe sitting with a few guys that have been struggling. So we're blessed that the boys are looking really good, and I can take that confidence now to India."

South Africa captain Aiden Markram hopes his players can take their SA20 form into the national set-up