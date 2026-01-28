South Africa target 2-0 as West Indies look to stay alive

Big picture - South Africa would want middle order to get a hit

South Africa , who lost 12 out of 18 T20Is under coach Shukri Conrad in 2025, would have been relieved to kick off their only international series of the summer with a win , especially as it serves as a precursor to the T20 World Cup . They would have been even more relieved that their top three, and in particular their captain Aiden Markram , found form, as he had a particularly difficult time in the last T20 World Cup year and averaged 15.56 in the format in 2024. Their next task is to secure a first series win in this format under Conrad and get the rest of the line-up in good touch.

They will be hopeful of their middle order getting a hit at SuperSport Park after they had a light shift in game one. A lot of eyes will be on Dewald Brevis , who has come off a century in the SA20 final and will play an international at his home ground for the first time.

West Indies , who appeared lacklustre in the series opener, have no time for such niceties. Their task will be to sharpen up in all departments as quickly as possible. Batting will be a key focus while they will also turn the microscope to their fielding, as they put down three catches (albeit two that were fairly tough, in the bowlers' follow through) on Tuesday. They have not lost a T20I series to South Africa in three goes since June 2021 and will want to keep themselves alive in this one.

Form guide

South Africa WLLWL (Last five completed matches, most recent first

West Indies LWLLL

Shimron Hetmyer and Rovman Powell provided the only resistance with the bat for West Indies in the first game • Getty Images

In the spotlight: George Linde and Jayden Seales

George Linde was used to open the bowling and at the death in Paarl, which speaks as much to conditions as to the role South Africa could see him playing at the T20 World Cup. He demonstrated impressive control at Boland Park, conceding just 25 runs in his four overs and picking up three wickets. Two of them came in the final over, as West Indies were looking to hit out, and they will be wary of the threat he can pose through the innings. was used to open the bowling and at the death in Paarl, which speaks as much to conditions as to the role South Africa could see him playing at the T20 World Cup. He demonstrated impressive control at Boland Park, conceding just 25 runs in his four overs and picking up three wickets. Two of them came in the final over, as West Indies were looking to hit out, and they will be wary of the threat he can pose through the innings.

Jayden Seales went wicketless in the first match and struggled to find the right lengths to bowl to South Africa's top three. But on a track more suited to pace, he may feel more comfortable going back of a length and trying to attack. Seales is still learning his game at the T20I level, where he has played eight matches, but has played 50 in the format all told and has a tally of as many wickets, so there is experience for him to build on. went wicketless in the first match and struggled to find the right lengths to bowl to South Africa's top three. But on a track more suited to pace, he may feel more comfortable going back of a length and trying to attack. Seales is still learning his game at the T20I level, where he has played eight matches, but has played 50 in the format all told and has a tally of as many wickets, so there is experience for him to build on.

Team news - Rested stars set to return for South Africa

South Africa rested SA20 winners Quinton de Kock, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje, as well as Lungi Ngidi, from game one but should have them all back for the rest of the series. They may not play all of them immediately, with Stubbs likely to miss out as Jason Smith, who was originally in the T20 World Cup squad, didn't get an opportunity to bat in Paarl. South Africa may opt for only one spinner in seamer-friendly conditions.

South Africa (probable): 1 Aiden Markram (capt), 2 Quinton de Kock, 3 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 4 Dewald Brevis, 5 Jason Smith, 6 Corbin Bosch, 7 Marco Jansen 8 George Linde, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Lungi Ngidi

Shai Hope missed the first match with a niggle and there was no space for Shamar Joseph. If available, both should slot into the XI for this game.

West Indies (probable): 1 Brandon King, 2 Johnson Charles, 3 Shai Hope (capt & wk), 4 Roston Chase, 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Sherfane Rutherford, 7 Rovman Powell, 8 Jason Holder, 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Shamar Joseph 11 Jayden Seales

Aiden Markram's return to form is welcome news for South Africa • Getty Images

Pitch and conditions

The Paarl match provided higher-than-expected scores and things should get even better for batters up on the Highveld. In five SA20 matches this season, there were three first-innings scores greater than 175 and two of those were won by the team batting first. It's not all batter-friendly, though, and you can expect good bounce for the bowlers. Given the time of the year, there is also the risk of an afternoon thundershower, which should clear by early evening, and moisture could aid swing.

Stats and trivia

The last time these two teams played at SuperSport Park, it was a run fest. West Indies scored 258 for 5 and South Africa chased down the score with seven balls to spare. Johnson Charles and Quinton de Kock both scored hundreds.

De Kock is two runs away from 12,000 in T20s. Among South Africas, only Faf du Plessis is ahead of him with 12,041.

Quotes