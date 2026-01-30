De Kock's blazing century lights up South Africa's barnstorming chase

South Africa 225 for 3 (De Kock 115, Rickelton 77*, Hosein 2-41) beat West Indies 221 for 4 (Hetmyer 75, Rutherford 57*, King 49, Maharaj 2-22) by seven wickets

South Africa won their first T20I series under head coach Shukri Conrad, chasing down 222 with astonishing ease in the second T20I against West Indies at SuperSport Park. Quinton de Kock , playing in his first T20I at home in almost three years, scored his second century in the format, and second in Centurion. He reached his hundred off 43 balls, and finished on 115 off 49 balls, with ten sixes and six fours. De Kock faced just eight dot balls including the one he was dismissed off.

The headlines will go to de Kock but there will be some plaudits for his second-wicket partner Ryan Rickelton . The pair put on 162 off 72 balls as Rickelton, in a new position at No. 3, reached his third T20I fifty, off 25 balls. He finished unbeaten on 77, his highest T20I score. South Africa won with 15 balls to spare, a sign of how conducive the surface was for run-scoring. It was, in fact, the fifth time a 200-plus T20I target had been chased down successfully at SuperSport Park

De Kock's innings was reminiscent of his penultimate knock at home before he took a sabbatical, when he also scored a 43-ball 100 as South Africa chased a record target of 259 against West Indies at the same venue.

Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton put on 162 in just 72 balls • Gallo Images/Getty Images

Given recent history, West Indies will be wondering how much is enough, after they had a blistering start, with Brandon King and Shimron Hetmyer powering them to 115 in the first ten overs, and Sherfane Rutherford providing a sensational finish. They scored 76 runs off the last five overs as Rutherford smashed 57 off 24 balls. The five overs from the 12th to the 16th, however, brought West Indies just 27 runs for the loss off three wickets. This phase, in effect, cost West Indies the series.

Welcome home, Quinny

De Kock had not played a home T20I in almost three years, since March 2023, and he could not have asked for a better return.

In his 100th T20I innings (and 101st match), he left records crashing in his wake. His first boundary, a top-edge from a pull of Jayden Seales, took him to 12,000 runs in all T20s. His fourth six, still in the powerplay, made him the leading South African run-scorer in T20s, surpassing Faf du Plessis.

De Kock went on to bring up fifty off 21 balls when he flicked Romario Shepherd through backward square and he seemed unstoppable. He went on to do everything from dabbing the ball past short third to picking the slower ball from Seales and sending it for six. His century came up when he sent a leg-stump half-volley from Jason Holder behind square for six. De Kock's celebrations were muted but the crowd made up for it with a standing ovation at the milestone and when he was dismissed.

West Indies can't hold on

Holder couldn't catch a break. After Akeal Hosein dropped Aiden Markram on 27 in the first T20I off his bowling - he went on to score a match winning 86* - Seales put down Rickelton on 17 and made a meal of a good plan. Seales was stationed at short third, waiting for Rickelton to slash at a wide ball, and he did at the start of Holder's second over. The edge carried to the fielder but burst through his hands and trickled away for four. Holder was visibly disappointed, especially as that was West Indies' only chance to dismiss Rickelton.

Sherfane Rutherford smashed a 21-ball half-century • AFP/Getty Images

King rules the opening exchanges

South Africa had things under control in the first four overs as West Indies reached 29 for 1. At that stage, King was on 3 off 5, but immediately punched Anrich Nortje over the gap between cover and mid-off to start the fifth over with a four. King hit the next ball straight down the ground for four more and then outrageously backed away from his stumps as the ball landed outside off and still managed to flay it over for six.

Nortje got a dot ball in before King moved again and edged for four before he smashed the final-ball full-toss over cover and ended the over on 27 off 11. Nortje's opening over cost 24 runs and he was taken out of the attack, though not for long. Hetmyer hit him for 22 in his second over, the tenth, and West Indies were 115 for 1 at the halfway stage.

But there is only one Maharaj

Kagiso Rabada halted West Indies' charge when King hit him to Tristan Stubbs at long-on, but with big-hitters to come, South Africa were still staring at a mammoth total. Enter the final over from Keshav Maharaj , the 15th.

He had suffered his most expensive T20I figures in Paarl, but here his first three overs had cost just 19. With no boundaries in four overs, pressure was mounting, and Rovman Powell tried to break the shackles when he walked down the track to Maharaj, missed with his swipe and inside-edged onto his stumps.